Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Vietnam
  5. Bioclimatic Flexi-Office / T3 ARCHITECTS

Bioclimatic Flexi-Office / T3 ARCHITECTS

Save this project
Bioclimatic Flexi-Office / T3 ARCHITECTS

© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Office Buildings
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: T3 ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, An Cuong, Hafele, Cemboard, LG, Panasonic, Trimble Navigation, Viet Nhat Glass, Xingfa
  • Lead Archtiect:Charles Gallavardin
  • Lead Architect:Tereza Gallavardin, Rafael Lira
  • Architect:Hai Ta Quang
  • Interior Designer(S):Huy Nguyen
  • Contractor / Builders:Harmonie
  • Structure Consultants:Harmonie
  • Lighting Design:Kobi Lighting Studio
  • Energy Efficiency Consultant:ARTELIA Group
  • HVAC:Khang Nguyen
  • City:Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. T3 ARCHITECTS designed the new Dreamplex Office Building located in Saigon, renovating an existing building with the challenge to propose the “Office of the Future” to offer a “better Day at Work”. As an Office of the new era, client and T3 understand people is not always and every day with the same mood at work, so the main intention was to start to consider what employees are expecting from his working spaces and offer him the best, with many different options to adapt his mood of the day: need of concentration, need of inspiration, need of meeting people, need of calm and comfort... So, this Flexi-Office building proposes more than 10 different working styles environments.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

It was essential to bring “good vibes” from the first moment users entering the Building, with a reception like any nice Resort, a direct connection with the tropical Garden, natural tones, loose furniture, locally-sourced materials, and even, as much as possible, bio-sourced in Vietnam: Bamboo, lime plastering, solid wood, local stone and plants from the South Vietnam.Then, the additional concept was to emphasize the idea that the building is located in Vietnam and in Thao Dien ward, and get a strong feeling of the village's lifestyle with all facilities around, providing views of the surroundings and with the tropical feeling (trees, ceiling fans, garden…).

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

T3 worked in collaboration with energy efficiency engineers to make the building truly sustainable by doing several actions:

  1. To keep the main structure of the existing building (grey energy saving).
  2. To create a tropical garden by breaking the outdoor existing concrete slab, bringing back the natural and permeable soil, adding new trees and plants, allowing rainwater to go through it to minimize common flooding issues it that area.
  3. To reduce Air Conditioning spaces, adding big sliding doors for the ground floor to create a connection with the exterior garden and maximizing the air circulation with strategically located ceiling fans.
  4. To add a double ventilated façade in Bamboo which is an efficient sun protection and keeps the main walls cool improving the energy savings, moreover we added some horizontal and vertical louvers specifically designed for each orientation/façade to reduce over lighting and improve the comfort of customers.
  5. To limit as much as possible the use of industrial materials, chemicals and plastic to improve interior air quality.
  6. To well insulate the roof slab to avoid overheating and save energy.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Diagram 02
Diagram 02
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Finally, the lighting was designed by Kobi Studio in collaboration since the concept design stage to get a part of WELL standards and increase both comfort to customers, proper work conditions, and value for the Client.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
T3 ARCHITECTS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsVietnam
Cite: "Bioclimatic Flexi-Office / T3 ARCHITECTS" 30 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955856/bioclimatic-flexi-office-t3-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream