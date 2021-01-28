Firmeza Apartment / Pablo Pita Arquitectos

-
Architects: Pablo Pita Arquitectos
- Year: 2017
- Photographs: José Campos Architectural Photography
- Design Team:Pablo Rebelo, Pedro Pita, Deborah Spiaggia
- Builder:Jlook and Feel PQBS
- City:Porto
- Country:Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. FIRMEZA is the refurbishment of a downtown apartment in Porto. Its previous display was fragmented and confusing, lacking coherence and hierarchy.
The intervention sets a clear night/day layout - on one side the bedrooms, on the other a group of contiguous living areas. In the middle, a curved curtain wall characterizes the space, defining it with a scenic and ludic gesture. At the end of this axis, a mirror plays with the spatial perception.
It is an exercise in clarity and lightness.