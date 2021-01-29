Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Colombian Houses: Examples of Floor Plans, Design, and Materials

Colombian Houses: Examples of Floor Plans, Design, and Materials

Save this article
Colombian Houses: Examples of Floor Plans, Design, and Materials

For much of the world, this past year was spent within the confines of our homes, undoubtedly blurring the lines between our public, professional, and private lives and transforming our living spaces into places of work and productivity. This transformation of spaces and how they are used is nothing new in the world of architecture as countless spaces take on various roles beyond what they were originally designed for--a fact reflected in their layout, design, and the materials used within them.

In this article, we've highlighted a series of Colombian houses that demonstrate just how materials, design, and layout impact a living space. 

Context / Climate

Colombia is a country criss-crossed by mountains, which give it a variety of climates and landscapes. In cities such as Bogotá or Tunja, the weather is generally cool and wet. Meanwhile, Medellín and its neighboring cities in the Aburrá Valley enjoy a warmer climate, though not as warm as the coastal areas.  When building in each of these unique climates, everything from the natural resources, such as wind, vegetation, and shade, to the fixtures, such as pergolas, windows, perforated walls, and ventilation, must work in sync with the climatic conditions in order to create optimum comfort and functionality within the structure.  

Sombra, ventilación y naturaleza en casas

Save this picture!
Casa Abierta/Cerrada / Juan Pablo Aschner. Image © Mateo Pérez
Casa Abierta/Cerrada / Juan Pablo Aschner. Image © Mateo Pérez

Viviendas según clima de pisos térmicos

Save this picture!
Casa Taller Barrio BCH / Yemail Arquitectura. Image © Alejandro Arango
Casa Taller Barrio BCH / Yemail Arquitectura. Image © Alejandro Arango

Design / Function

The individual priorities of each user ultimately determines the layout and design of a home. Whether intergrating the kitchen into the living space or installing a pool in the yard, all of these determine the course of a house's construction. 

Interior Designs

Save this picture!
Quinta Camacho / MLS Arquitectura + Taller Tragaluz. Image © Simón Bosch
Quinta Camacho / MLS Arquitectura + Taller Tragaluz. Image © Simón Bosch

Casas con cocina integrada

Save this picture!
Casa Miravalle / Colectivo 720. Image © Luis Tombe, Camilo Giraldo, Mario Camargo
Casa Miravalle / Colectivo 720. Image © Luis Tombe, Camilo Giraldo, Mario Camargo

Piscinas en la arquitectura de casas

Save this picture!
Casa Jardín / CONNATURAL. Image © Isaac Ramirez Marin
Casa Jardín / CONNATURAL. Image © Isaac Ramirez Marin

Materials

Of course, the first thing one notices about a work of architecture is how it looks. In Colombia, one building material stands out thanks to its functionality as well as its aesthetic attributes--brick. Due to the accessibility and the quality of the natural clay from which they're made, bricks are Colombia's go-to building material, a fact that keeps the country's many chircales (handcrafted brick manufacturers) constantly in production; however, this doesn't stop other materials like metal or concrete from finding their place within Colombia's architectural scene. 

Casas rurales de madera

Save this picture!
Casa en Río Cedro / Plan-b arquitectos. Image © Sergio Gomez
Casa en Río Cedro / Plan-b arquitectos. Image © Sergio Gomez

Casas con terminaciones de piedra

Save this picture!
Casa en el Lago / De La Carrera Cavanzo. Image © Luis Alberto Mariño
Casa en el Lago / De La Carrera Cavanzo. Image © Luis Alberto Mariño

Casas con estructura de metal

Save this picture!
Casa en Villamaría / Angela Alvarez. Image © Angela Alvarez
Casa en Villamaría / Angela Alvarez. Image © Angela Alvarez

Casas de hormigón a la vista

Save this picture!
Casa El Carajo / Obranegra Arquitectos. Image © Isaac Ramirez Marin
Casa El Carajo / Obranegra Arquitectos. Image © Isaac Ramirez Marin

11 Colombian Houses That Feature Exposed Brick

Save this picture!
Casa Miravalle / Colectivo 720. Image © Luis Tombe, Camilo Giraldo, Mario Camargo
Casa Miravalle / Colectivo 720. Image © Luis Tombe, Camilo Giraldo, Mario Camargo

To check out more architecture from Colombia, click here. To share a project and add it to our library, click here.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Santiago Baraya
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Baraya, Santiago. "Colombian Houses: Examples of Floor Plans, Design, and Materials" [Casas en Colombia: Ejemplos de implantación, diseño y materialidad] 29 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955729/colombian-houses-examples-of-floor-plans-design-and-materials> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream