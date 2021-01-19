Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Indonesia
  5. Leilo Restaurant / Arti Design Studio

Leilo Restaurant / Arti Design Studio

Save this project
Leilo Restaurant / Arti Design Studio

© Jonathan Raditya© Jonathan Raditya© Jonathan Raditya© Jonathan Raditya+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Arti Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  480
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jonathan Raditya
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, Mulia Ceramic, mulia glass
  • Architect In Charge:Raynaldo Theodore
  • Design Team:Natasha Astari
  • Interior Design:Studio Laurencia, Ethelind Laurensia
  • Lighting Consultants:Erre Luce
  • Structure Engineer:Unika Cipta
  • Contractor:PT. Sukses Dekorindo Semesta
  • City:Jakarta
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jonathan Raditya
© Jonathan Raditya

Text description provided by the architects. Arti Design Studio, in collaboration with Studio Laurencia, has renovated Lei Lo, an Asian fusion restaurant located in Senopati, South Jakarta. In this project, the architects rethink customer journey using transparency design.

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Raditya
© Jonathan Raditya
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The long entrance pathway introduces the customers to Asian fusion concept, starting with a few of its elements: wood and brass tapestry. Here, the customer get a glimpse and a feel to the world inside Lei Lo. nAside from serving as a transition, the area acts as a waiting area (with wooden seats for comfort and standing tables to place coffee) and a shelter from Jakarta’s weathers, be it scorching sun or heavy rainfall. A touch of nature, long grass grows inside a row of planter pots which protects the building from the occasional rainy season floods. The plants also acts as view buffer from dining to parking area.

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Raditya
© Jonathan Raditya

When it comes to the word Asian, generally, the masses think of ornaments, such as red lanterns. Instead of going with it, Arti Design Studio dig deeper to the roots, researching down to the specific materials. The combination of dark wood and stone makes the entire restaurant feels homy, not only looks Asian. This leaves a deeper impression.

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Raditya
© Jonathan Raditya

Observing customer behavior, upon entering the room, the customers would choose the best seat—the one with the best view. However, the existing spot were deemed undesirable as it faces parking area and basks in Jakarta sun heat. For that reason, the architects design buffers (brass tapestry structure and planter box) hence resulted in attractive view and unique shadow play. Seeing from business point of view, the design increases capacity efficiency.

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Raditya
© Jonathan Raditya

The VIP room was secluded yet lively. Its rattan door allows the VIP costumers to see the silhouette movements from the other side of the restaurant, giving the customers a sense of privacy and belonging at the same time. Arti Design Studio makes sure its design gives the best experience. Aside from giving touches of nature, planter boxes that surround the tables also acts as view buffers to the waiters passing by. The plants also hide service station behind the blue box. This way, the customers’ experience won’t be disturbed by the service scenes. 

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Raditya
© Jonathan Raditya
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

One of the problems to tackle in the renovation is the existing floor to floor height. To create a taller illusion, the architects designed open plafond with squares to hide air conditioner and exhaust. These squares are repetitions from the brass tapestry outside and ceramic tiles inside. Its overall cohesiveness helps create a strong visual brand identity that is memorable for the customers.

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Raditya
© Jonathan Raditya

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jakarta, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arti Design Studio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsIndonesia
Cite: "Leilo Restaurant / Arti Design Studio" 19 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955279/leilo-restaurant-arti-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream