World
  Q04L63 House / mf+arquitetos

Q04L63 House / mf+arquitetos

Q04L63 House / mf+arquitetos

© Felipe Araújo

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, House Interiors
Rifaina, Brazil
  Architects: mf+arquitetos
  Area: 282
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Felipe Araújo
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Casa de Cora, Cia Luz, Danilo Sbindio, Deca, Design brasil, Elettromec, FSCOTT, Francortinas, Lumini, Madeireira Mato Grosso, Roberto Almeida
  Contractor: Carlinhos
  Engineering: Cenafer
  Metal Structure: São Judas
  Landscape: Daniel Lima
  City: Rifaina
  Country: Brazil
© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the Q04L63 House begins with the proposal of a summer house. The Family, which includes the couple and three children of different ages, attends the residence during the weekends for their leisure time, in addition to receiving friends and family as guests.

© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo
Plan
Plan
© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

The concept was to use 50% of the total area for social interaction divided between spaces such as: gourmet, dining room, living, swimming pool and steam room. The rest was intended for the intimate rooms of all members.

© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

This intimate area is located at the front of the house and is separated by a hall at the center, giving access to all rooms and the house background. The materials selected for the coverings were all natural, resulting in a more welcoming, modern and timeless space. Among them, stones such as the sandy travertine marble from Egypt that covers the entire floor and walls as in the main hall, black slate, which was used in bathrooms and countertops and rustic granite on the side walls. In the background, concrete slabs and hijau stones make up the pool area. In addition to the use of wood, which contemplates nature in all spaces.

© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

The furniture by differents designers such as Brazilians Jader Almeida, Paulo Alves and the Austrian Martin Eisler was also carefully chosen, giving priority to products such as wood, leather, fabrics and natural fibers, which follow the same pattern of colors and elements of all rooms. To increase interaction with the outside, a region on the riverside rich in natural beauty, vegetations was inserted in different points of the house.

© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

All these compositions, combined with a simple and functional volumetry, provide an experience of great comfort, welcome and practicality for everyone who visits the house.

© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

Project gallery

mf+arquitetos
Wood Stone Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interior Design Residential Interiors House Interiors Brazil
"Q04L63 House / mf+arquitetos" 19 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

