ISSN 0719-8884
  5. Hawthorne Studio / PRODUCTORA + Part Office

Hawthorne Studio / PRODUCTORA + Part Office

Hawthorne Studio / PRODUCTORA + Part Office

© Taiyo Watanabe© Taiyo Watanabe© Taiyo Watanabe© Taiyo Watanabe+ 10

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Extension
Pasadena, United States
  • Architecture:Carlos Bedoya, Victor Jaime, Wonne Ickx, Abel Perles, Jeff Kaplon, Kristin Korven
  • Collaborators:Ruy Berumen, Diego Velazquez, Tessa Watson, Spencer Fried
  • Structure:IDG Structural Engineering (Farshid Behshid)
  • Color Consultant:Jessica Fleischmann (Still room)
  • Contractor:Behr Construction (John Mills)
  • Client:Rachel Fine and Christopher Hawthorne
  • City:Pasadena
© Taiyo Watanabe
© Taiyo Watanabe

Text description provided by the architects. This small studio in the garden of a historic residence in Pasadena, California, houses the library of architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne. Upon leaving his full-time position at the LA-times in 2018, he brought back his collection of books to his house in Pasadena and asked us to re-think a small structure behind the carport in his garden: it had to serve as a reading and writing studio. Still, it needed to function as well as a small guest-unit when required.

© Taiyo Watanabe
© Taiyo Watanabe
© Taiyo Watanabe
© Taiyo Watanabe

The design consists of a single continuous blue element that incorporates the flexible storage for books, a desk, and access to a small bathroom, defining a clear horizon with the irregular pitch roof volume. 

© Taiyo Watanabe
© Taiyo Watanabe

At the same time, the studio characterized by these blue bookshelves wrapping around its rectangular space, the pill-shaped bathroom surrounded by an uninterrupted grid of white square tiles. Light filters into the bathroom through a single glass clerestory window. It generates a visual continuity between the two interior spaces while not allowing the humidity of the shower to reach the books. The studio opens up towards a patio in the garden that serves as an outdoor extension of the writing studio.

© Taiyo Watanabe
© Taiyo Watanabe
© Taiyo Watanabe
© Taiyo Watanabe

Project location

Address:Pasadena, California, United States

About this office
PRODUCTORA
Office
Part Office
Office

Cite: "Hawthorne Studio / PRODUCTORA + Part Office" [Hawthorne Estudio / PRODUCTORA + Part Office] 15 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955066/hawthorne-studio-productora-plus-part-office> ISSN 0719-8884

