Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Sou Fujimoto Reveals Design for Torch Tower in Tokyo, Japan

Sou Fujimoto Reveals Design for Torch Tower in Tokyo, Japan

Save this article
Sou Fujimoto Reveals Design for Torch Tower in Tokyo, Japan

Sou Fujimoto Architects has unveiled its design for the top part of the tallest skyscraper in Japan “Torch Tower” in Tokyo, collaborating mainly with Mitsubishi Estate Company CO., LTD., and Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei, Inc. Standing tall at 390m, the highrise building planned to be ready by 2027, takes on a large plaza at around 300m, generating a space for people.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Inc.
Courtesy of Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Inc.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, Torch Tower was first revealed on Sou Fujimoto’s Instagram account. Located in Chiyoda ward, Tokyo, the project will put in place offices, commercial facilities, hotels, as well as public spaces. Implemented in the area of ​​the Marunouchi Reconstruction NEXT stage, named "Tokyo Torch", which extends to the north of Tokyo Station, the project is aligned with the town’s vision to "brighten and energize Japan", transcending generations and national borders.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Inc.
Courtesy of Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Inc.

With the concept of "Happiness and health building that connects the city to the future", the new addition of 63 floors above ground, generates a new typology of highrises. In fact, at around the height of 300m, Sou Fujimoto has imagined a large semi-outdoor Hill-like-Plaza in the middle of the structure, creating “a Place for People”. Instead of limiting itself to “an object”, the intervention aims to introduce a super highrise 390m complex building for people, in the skyline of Tokyo.

Related Article

Recent Images Highlight Completed Structure for Sou Fujimoto's House of Hungarian Music in Budapest, Hungary

The lower part of the building takes on halls, aerial walkways or terraces, underground pedestrian spaces directly connected to Tokyo Station, and hydrophilic spaces along the Nihonbashi River, centered on a large-scale plaza. Designing the upper part, Sou Fujimoto reinterprets the traditional square usually present on the ground floor, seeking to shift from standards know-hows and cutting the homogenous verticality of a tower. In addition to the plaza at 300m, the crown of the tower encompasses an office with a sky lobby, a "hill in the sky", a hotel, and an observation facility.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Inc.
Courtesy of Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Inc.

Torch Tower

  • Year of completion: 2027 (planned)
  • Location: Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
  • Use: Offices, underground malls / underground parking lots, commercial facilities, hotels, public / cultural / sports, street / station squares,
  • Theme: City planning/redevelopment, urban civil engineering, environmental assessment, landscape
  • Site Area: Approximately 31,400㎡
  • Total Floor Area: Approximately 544,000㎡
  • Number of floors: 63 floors above ground / 4 floors below ground
  • Construction: S structure, some SRC structure

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Sou Fujimoto Reveals Design for Torch Tower in Tokyo, Japan" 19 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954996/sou-fujimoto-reveals-design-for-torch-tower-in-tokyo-japan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream