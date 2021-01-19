Sou Fujimoto Reveals Design for Torch Tower in Tokyo, Japan

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Inc.

Sou Fujimoto Architects has unveiled its design for the top part of the tallest skyscraper in Japan “Torch Tower” in Tokyo, collaborating mainly with Mitsubishi Estate Company CO., LTD., and Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei, Inc. Standing tall at 390m, the highrise building planned to be ready by 2027, takes on a large plaza at around 300m, generating a space for people.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, Torch Tower was first revealed on Sou Fujimoto’s Instagram account. Located in Chiyoda ward, Tokyo, the project will put in place offices, commercial facilities, hotels, as well as public spaces. Implemented in the area of ​​the Marunouchi Reconstruction NEXT stage, named "Tokyo Torch", which extends to the north of Tokyo Station, the project is aligned with the town’s vision to "brighten and energize Japan", transcending generations and national borders.

With the concept of "Happiness and health building that connects the city to the future", the new addition of 63 floors above ground, generates a new typology of highrises. In fact, at around the height of 300m, Sou Fujimoto has imagined a large semi-outdoor Hill-like-Plaza in the middle of the structure, creating “a Place for People”. Instead of limiting itself to “an object”, the intervention aims to introduce a super highrise 390m complex building for people, in the skyline of Tokyo.

The lower part of the building takes on halls, aerial walkways or terraces, underground pedestrian spaces directly connected to Tokyo Station, and hydrophilic spaces along the Nihonbashi River, centered on a large-scale plaza. Designing the upper part, Sou Fujimoto reinterprets the traditional square usually present on the ground floor, seeking to shift from standards know-hows and cutting the homogenous verticality of a tower. In addition to the plaza at 300m, the crown of the tower encompasses an office with a sky lobby, a "hill in the sky", a hotel, and an observation facility.

