Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Italy to Rebuild the Colosseum with Retractable Floor

Italy to Rebuild the Colosseum with Retractable Floor

Save this article
Italy to Rebuild the Colosseum with Retractable Floor

The Colosseum will undergo a renovation with a new, retractable floor platform. In ancient Rome, thousands gathered to watch enslaved gladiators, criminals, and wild animals fight to the death. These fighters and caged animals would emerge from the ground through secret tunnels beneath the arena’s wooden and sand-covered floor. Colosseum director Alfonsina Russo told the Times that the plan is to host concerts and theater productions on the new floor.

Save this picture!
The Colosseum. Image Courtesy of Mike Swigunski
The Colosseum. Image Courtesy of Mike Swigunski

The Italian government has pledged €10 million (around $12 million USD) toward the installation of the new floor to restore a piece of the amphitheater's past. The Colosseum's underground structures have remained exposed to the elements for more than a century, enabling tourists who visit to see them up close. Italian authorities say the restored version of the floor will feature replicas of trapdoors, lifts and other mechanical elements used in Roman times.

Save this picture!
The Colosseum. Image © Mathew Schwartz
The Colosseum. Image © Mathew Schwartz
Save this picture!
The Colosseum. Image Courtesy of Diliff via Wikimedia Commons
The Colosseum. Image Courtesy of Diliff via Wikimedia Commons

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the most iconic structures in the world, with the Colosseum originally open in 80 A.D. and holding up to 35,000 Romans. Proposals for the renovation are due by February 1. The new floor is expected to be installed by 2023.

News via BBC

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Italy to Rebuild the Colosseum with Retractable Floor" 12 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954743/italy-to-rebuild-the-colosseum-with-retractable-floor> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream