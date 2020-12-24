Little House by Dayan Lake / ALL STUDIO

Save this picture! reserved tree in the courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu

Architect In Charge: Shiqi Li

Design Team: Shiqi Li, Lei Jin, Mengjiang Ai

Engineering And Landscape: ALL STUDIO

Client: HUATENG Co.,Ltd.

City: Huzhou

Country: China

Save this picture! view the house from the dock. Image © Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Earlier in this year, ALL Studio was asked by HUATENG Co.,Ltd. to design a dormitory in Anji.The project is located in the northwest of Dayan lake, facing the road leading to the nearby village in the northeast side. The building is required by the client to be used for accommodation, as well as contain space for public activities.

Save this picture! the house and surrounding environment. Image © Qingshan Wu

Due to the abundant natural resources on the north side of the project, compared with the original building with its back facing to Dayan Lake, we consider that the relationship between the new building and Dayan Lake should be closer. In the layout of the new building, the main elevation of the building faces to the East. There is a long corridor facing Dayan Lake in the courtyard. A row of Metasequoia reserved from the original site is located between the yard and lake. The steel columns of the corridor and Metasequoia together form a structure of frame in front of the waterscape. Through the corridor, people can reach the small quay by Dayan Lake.

Save this picture! trees and the corridor. Image © Qingshan Wu

Save this picture! villagers in the courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu

In the design, the building and yard are divided into two areas with different materials: cement field and red brick yard. There is a slightly higher platform between the entrance field and thelake, which indicates that the area’s property for pause and stay.

Save this picture! the corridor and the house. Image © Qingshan Wu

Save this picture! the courtyard and the house. Image © Qingshan Wu

There are several space elements in the site, include “building”, “corridor”, “toilet”, “terrace”. Among the space elements, there is an independent toilet, which is located by the Dayan Lake. It is the onlyspace made of concrete in the project and it’s the core of the red brick yard. The height of the window is related to the height when people use the toilet. At the same time, the rotation of the building to the west side makes people see the mountains on the opposite bank when people sitting down. The washbasin of the toilet is set outside of the building, and the concrete cantilever canopy emphasizes the dynamic relationship when people coming out of the toilet to the way of washhands. The movement of washing hands faces to the waterscape, and the relationship between people and nature reappears at this time.

Save this picture! the lake and the toilet. Image © Qingshan Wu

Save this picture! toilet and corridor. Image © Qingshan Wu

Cause the low-budget of the project, we hope to retain and maximize the use of natural resources in the site. In the whole design, basic building materials are used, such as: cement floor, wall painting, color steel roofing, red brick, etc. The design retains the original trees in the sitecompletely, and integrates the reserve plants into the landscape system of the project through terrain connection and sight relationship processing.