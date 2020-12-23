Kalihiwai Pavilion / Walker Warner Architects

+ 31

Design Principal: Greg Warner

Senior Associate : Clark Sather

Project Manager : Amadeo Bennetta

Interior Design : Philpotts Interiors

Landscape : Dan Pearson Studio

Builder : R.S. Weir General Contracting

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Kauai, also known as “The Garden Isle,” the Kalihiwai Pavilion is the latest architectural addition to a 14-acre coastal property, perched on a scenic bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean and surrounding mountains. The multi-purpose pavilion was envisioned to be a flexible gathering space where the homeowners, who frequently entertain visiting guests, can host a variety of private gatherings from family get-togethers to community events for up to 400 people.

Responding to the elemental beauty of the setting, the design team met the challenge of creating such a highly-adaptable, expansive-feeling, yet human-scaled space, by designing a structure emphasizing transparency and connection to the outdoors to capture the island’s dramatic natural surroundings.

The design takes full advantage of Hawaii’s ocean breezes due to expansive sliding doors in the main living areas, while a lanai provides access to the elements while remaining sheltered from the sun. An enduring material palette of hardwoods and limestone in natural finishes and earthy tones was carefully selected to withstand harsh exposure to tropical rains, wind, and sun. Separate entrances provide dual uses for the property: a more intimate scale for smaller gatherings and a large breezeway entrance with direct access to the lawn for larger gatherings.

For this modern pavilion, the architects masterfully utilized the spectacular setting to give the building the appearance of feeling grounded to the land while appearing like a floating beacon from afar.