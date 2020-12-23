Submit a Project Advertise
  Kalihiwai Pavilion / Walker Warner Architects

Kalihiwai Pavilion / Walker Warner Architects

Kalihiwai Pavilion / Walker Warner Architects

© Matthew Millman

  • Design Principal:Greg Warner
  • Senior Associate :Clark Sather
  • Project Manager :Amadeo Bennetta
  • Interior Design :Philpotts Interiors
  • Landscape :Dan Pearson Studio
  • Builder :R.S. Weir General Contracting
© Matthew Millman
Text description provided by the architects. Located on Kauai, also known as “The Garden Isle,” the Kalihiwai Pavilion is the latest architectural addition to a 14-acre coastal property, perched on a scenic bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean and surrounding mountains. The multi-purpose pavilion was envisioned to be a flexible gathering space where the homeowners, who frequently entertain visiting guests, can host a variety of private gatherings from family get-togethers to community events for up to 400 people.

© Matthew Millman
Responding to the elemental beauty of the setting, the design team met the challenge of creating such a highly-adaptable, expansive-feeling, yet human-scaled space, by designing a structure emphasizing transparency and connection to the outdoors to capture the island’s dramatic natural surroundings.

© Matthew Millman
Floor plan
© Matthew Millman
The design takes full advantage of Hawaii’s ocean breezes due to expansive sliding doors in the main living areas, while a lanai provides access to the elements while remaining sheltered from the sun. An enduring material palette of hardwoods and limestone in natural finishes and earthy tones was carefully selected to withstand harsh exposure to tropical rains, wind, and sun. Separate entrances provide dual uses for the property: a more intimate scale for smaller gatherings and a large breezeway entrance with direct access to the lawn for larger gatherings. 

© Matthew Millman
For this modern pavilion, the architects masterfully utilized the spectacular setting to give the building the appearance of feeling grounded to the land while appearing like a floating beacon from afar.   

© Matthew Millman
Walker Warner Architects
