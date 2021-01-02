Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Mountain Wood House / Walker Warner Architects

Mountain Wood House / Walker Warner Architects

Save this project
Mountain Wood House / Walker Warner Architects

© Matthew Millman© Matthew Millman© Matthew Millman© Matthew Millman+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Woodside, United States
  • Architects: Walker Warner Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5100 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2010
  • Photographs Photographs:  Matthew Millman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: VMZINC, Walker Zanger, Custom Furniture Design, Hope’s Steel and bronze Windows and Doors, McEwen Lighting Studio, Northstar Woodworks, Southbay Quartzite, Window Craft
  • Lead Architects:Greg Warner
  • Wwa Design Team:Gregory Warner, Michael Boes, Basak Cakici, Sandrine Carmantrand, Klara Kevane, Laurie Matthews, David Shutt
  • Interiors:Shawback Design
  • Landscape:Lutsko Associates
  • Builder:Chesler Construction
  • City:Woodside
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Text description provided by the architects. The organizing concept for the Mountain Wood residence began as an exploration of separate buildings arranged to create a variety of complementary indoor and outdoor living experiences.  Given the rural context of the town of Woodside, regional agrarian compounds and iconic forms were referenced for inspiration, as well as functionality.  

Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

All buildings share a common language of strong asymmetrical lines with a shared material palette of stone, Western Red Cedar, glass, and steel, together under a zinc roof.  The use of stone evokes rusticity; rooting portions of the structures to past homesteads, while the randomly patterned cedar planking and zinc roofing, recall the rural vernacular of the California hay barn.  

Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

By inserting exposed steel and large expanses of glass, the home is given a contrasting, contemporary feel.  The barn, positioned at the front of the property, serves as a symbolic entry, reinforcing the rural character of the surrounding context.  An open passageway leading through the barn dramatically frames the entry facade of the main residence beyond.  Upon entering the courtyard, loosely formed by three structures, the balance of space and material enliven the project as a whole.  

Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Walker Warner Architects
Office

Products

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Mountain Wood House / Walker Warner Architects" 02 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953834/mountain-wood-house-walker-warner-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream