Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Bellevue College Residential Hall / NAC Architecture

Bellevue College Residential Hall / NAC Architecture

Save this project
Bellevue College Residential Hall / NAC Architecture

© Lara Swimmer© Lara Swimmer© Lara Swimmer© Lara Swimmer+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University, Student Hall
Bellevue, United States
  • Architects: NAC Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lara Swimmer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AEP Span, FunderMax, Milliken, Mohawk Group
  • Lead Architect:Dana Harbaugh
  • Project Manager:Tom Golden
  • Design Principal:Ron van der Veen
  • Project/Job Captain :Jeff Hyslop
  • Senior Project Manager :Mark Gifford
  • Project Architect:Rob Kuffel
  • Project Designer :Saif Vagh
  • Interior Designer :Sarah Finis
  • Civil:Coughlin Porter Lundeen
  • Mechanical:Hargis Engineers Inc.
  • Structural:DCI Engineers
  • General Contractor:Walsh Construction Company
  • Landscape Architect:Communita Atelier
  • City:Bellevue
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Text description provided by the architects. Formerly the largest community college in Washington State, Bellevue College has recently made the dramatic evolution from com¬muter-college to a 24/7, live/learn four-year institution. The newly constructed Bellevue College Residence Hall is part of the transition plan and marks the beginning of their transition from a commuter campus to a flourishing, multicultural, residential college.

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

This 370-bed project is conceived in three distinct parts: the west residential wing, the east residential wing, and a common area referred to as “the hub.” The wings break down into nine “neighborhoods” each house approximately 40 students. Within each building wing, centrally located floor lounges invite views and gathering.

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan

Glass bridges connect the east and west wings on each floor and also provide quiet space for study and reflection. The community-oriented ground floor spaces are distributed throughout the site to give students from a wide variety of backgrounds places to connect, unwind, and grow. The ground floor spaces also connect to a central community area that has become a satellite to the campus student union.

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Public roof decks and a terraced courtyard amphitheater boast some of the best Pacific Northwest views in the area. A gourmet café is also included and offers both residents and commuting students a vibrant place to gather and dine. The restaurant’s orientation allows students to watch campus baseball games in the spring and summer months. Like the café, the Hall itself has emerged as a lively, sustainable “community of scholars,” and the vibrant foundation for the new campus culture.

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

A central courtyard extends off of the hub, acting not only as an outdoor gathering space but as a way to celebrate sustainability. The new residence hall achieved a LEED Platinum certification, and this courtyard intentionally puts eco-friendly strategies on display. The terraced landscape design includes cascading rain gardens that engage observers while educating them about how natural, low-im¬pact systems filter and clean stormwater.

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

A series of waterfalls carries rainwater along an outdoor amphitheater, which features lines from a Langston Hughes poem about rain etched into the seat walls. Bellevue College’s student government embraced this highly-vis¬ible sustainability initiative and helped bring it to life by investing their own student funds into these sustainable landscape improve¬ments.

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bellevue, WA, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NAC Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityOther facilitiesStudent HallUnited States
Cite: "Bellevue College Residential Hall / NAC Architecture" 29 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953418/bellevue-college-residential-hall-nac-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream