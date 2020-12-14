Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Stripped Mobius House / Matharoo Associates

Stripped Mobius House / Matharoo Associates

Save this project
Stripped Mobius House / Matharoo Associates

© Edmund Sumner© Edmund Sumner© Bharath Aggarwal© Edmund Sumner+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architect In Charge:Komal Matharoo
  • Architectural Advisor:Gurjit Singh Matharoo
  • Clients:Mr.YogeshBhavsar, Mr.TanmayBhavsar
  • Landscape Architect:Vagish Naganur
  • Structural Consultant:Rushabh Consultants
  • Hvac Consultant:Pankaj Dharkar Associates
  • Plumbing Consultants:Aqua Designs
  • Electrical Consultant:JIT Engineering
  • General Contractor:Vyapti Builders
  • Text:Krishna Mistry, Trisha Patel
  • City:Ahmedabad
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. The house for a real estate developer situated in the western suburbs of Ahmedabad, is on a secured plot abutted by an embellished villa on the East and large villas towards the North and West. The design is developed to screen this avoidable context of neighboring properties, while simultaneously negotiating Vaastu- the strict ancient guidelines that govern the shape and placement of spaces, water bodies and courts, down to the orientation of water closets and choice of colour.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The composition consists of a simple construct of two double storied rectangular blocks placed parallel to each other and oriented along the North-South axis. East block functions as the guest wing with the public functions entrance, formal living, guest room and kitchen, while the West Block includes the private ones like master bedroom, parents' room and bedrooms for both children. The void between the two blocks plays host to the family living and dining spaces, a temple and large shaded verandahs that open to gardens on the North and South.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The regularity of these cuppadah sand stone clad boxes is broken by a curved wall in bare concrete that extends along all three axes. It begins at the entrance and encircles the kitchen to form a utility yard outside, before it meanders into the dining space, nestling the living area and temple along the way.

Save this picture!
© Bharath Aggarwal
© Bharath Aggarwal

The intersecting also rises up from the verandah to enclose the lounge at the upper level, and turns into a floating curved slab that looms over the central volume. The epitome of these embryo interior is in the basement, where the solid curves as rendered with light from above and reflected against transparent glass planes making a profound juxtaposition.

Save this picture!
Section and Elevation
Section and Elevation
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The play of this seemingly infinite loop of fluid planes in bare concrete simulates a mobius strip, and modulates the space to be one that is inside and yet outside, contained and yet spilled, lofty and yet intimate.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Matharoo Associates
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Stripped Mobius House / Matharoo Associates" 14 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953148/stripped-mobius-house-matharoo-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream