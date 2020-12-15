Su He Inn, Paper Kite House / TJAD Original Design Studio

+ 12

Lead Architects: Ming Zhang, Zi Zhang

Project Architects: Xunan Wang, Chun Ding

Design Team: Kuo Ding, Xiang Wang, Yang Yue, Kongshen Xia, Xufeng Wang, Boheng Li (Intern)

Structure Engineers: Zhun Zhang, Rui Wang

Facility Engineer: Department No.1 TJAD

Client: Shanghai Landscaping & City Appearance Administrative Bureau

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Paper Kite House is located in Jiuzi Park by the Suzhou River, which is the north gate of the Park. It was formerly the administration office of Jiuzi Park. It was built many years ago. Therefore, the overall style is heavily different from the modern open park, and the architectural image is relatively closed. It thus becomes the focus of the renovation of Jiuzi Park.

Although it is only an inn with less than 200 square meters, we have undergone many revisions during the design process. In the beginning, we retained the main structure of the previous building, and tried to form a gray space for people to move through a cantilevered structure. We also tried a circular building to form a landscape. But finally we choose a concrete folded board.

Under the folded board, a covered "grey space" outside the building is formed, which is a "fun" place for children to play. At the same time, the newly built building and the reserved site form a small square for people to stay. Above the folded board, we connect the inn to the park with internal path, which echoes the hilly terrain of the park. It also characterizes people's activities, forming a homogeneous floating state, enriching the spatial hierarchy, while softening the architectural boundaries, allowing the original buildings to be more integrated into the park environment.

The functional space of the Paper Kite House is clearly divided according to the shape of the building. The west side retains the office; auxiliary functions such as toilets and equipment rooms are placed in the middle of the building; the space under the largest cantilevered folding board is the main space of the building, enclosed by glass curtain walls. It is a recreational space for citizens and also serves as an meeting room for the opening of the so-called Jiuzi Activities.

The biggest challenge of the Paper Kite House is the structure. The longest overhang of the folded board is about 7 meters. Controlling the overhanging distance and board thickness has a great influence on the shape of the building. The folded plate increases the rigidity of the concrete while reducing the thickness of the concrete. It is supported by a steel column at one side, and a sloping slab at the other.

The more difficult part is where the stairway needs to be opened so that people can go up to the roof. At the same time, it becomes the anti-bending component of the folded plate. The force of the structure is reflected in the shape of the building. In this way, the concrete Paper Kite House forms a landmark and recognition at the entrance of Jiuzi Park in a dynamic and balanced way.