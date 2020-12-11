Sprössling Daycare / Marazzi Reinhardt

-
Architects: Marazzi Reinhardt
- Area: 570 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Ladina Bischof
-
Manufacturers: Nemetschek, Agglomerati di Cemento, Forbo, Külling AG, Laufen AG, Mosa
- Lead Architects:Andreas Reinhardt
- Landscape:Atelier Oriri Landschaftsarchitekten
- City:Winterthur
- Country:Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. Two organizations initiated the project for daycare for children and exhibition space. The daycare center is designed for two groups of children with and without disabilities.
The exhibition space will serve as a supplement to the Villa Sträuli and must be able to be used for different purposes (studio/gallery).
The building site is part of the green space surrounding the old town center. The ensemble of parks and villas must not be affected by the new building. Across-shaped building creates courtyards between the existing building and the new building, which are used in different ways.