Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Bolivia
  5. Quartier Equipetrol / Sommet

Quartier Equipetrol / Sommet

Save this project
Quartier Equipetrol / Sommet

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma+ 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
  • Architects: Sommet
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, Knauf, Kholer, S.C.A, Trimble Navigation, VASA
  • Lead Architects:Sebastian Fernandez de Cordova, Malena Herbas, Mariano Donoso, Erika Peinado
  • Design Team:Diego Frias Salazar
  • Structural Engineering:Fernando Aragon
  • Hydrosanitary:Federico Ferrufino
  • Electrical:Reynaldo Cabrera
  • Landscape:Maria Ines Saavedra
  • City:Santa Cruz de la Sierra
  • Country:Bolivia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. Quartier Equipetrol is located in a strategic point of the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivia, where the largest number of business hubs, a wide variety of services, recreation points, and security are located. It is, today, the area of the city with the highest added value. The Quartier Equipetrol concept is based on the idea of achieving a residential building for young professionals who seek to combine the amenities offered by the area with the best spatial quality that can exist in small spaces at affordable prices. The building consists of 15 levels, 5 of which are in the base of the tower where the technical rooms, parking and 2-bedroom apartments are located.

Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The other 10 levels are in the tower where vertical circulations connect to 2 1-bedroom apartments of 46m2 each. The geometric composition on the façade starts from planes that rise from the floor separating the tower from the base. The verticality of the tower is highlighted by two of these planes containing a volume full of apartments. On the tower we can find two voids that divide the volume, where the social amenities are located. The apartments in the front and rear façade are covered by a modular skin of vertical and horizontal parasols that are repeated on each level. The wide areas of transparent windows are in equilibrium with the parasol modules, providing the maximum use of natural light while protecting the apartments from overexposure to sunlight. Parasols thus help reduce the costs of cooling and the greenhouse effect within the apartment.

Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Tower type plan
Tower type plan
Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The apartments are resolved in a rectangular plan. The windows are located on the longest side of the rectangle, thus creating well-lit interior spaces with great visuals of the city, regardless of the user’s physical location within the apartment. The combination of both façade elements, windows and parasols provides an interior display of light and shadow during the winter season, and views of city scenery framed by the multiple large windows as if resembling artistic paintings. The use of materials such as concrete, wood, metal and glass make the building acquire a sober character and a lasting life.

Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sommet
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBolivia
Cite: "Quartier Equipetrol / Sommet" [Quartier Equipetrol / Sommet] 07 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952478/quartier-equipetrol-sommet> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream