  3. Cracks Threaten Oscar Niemeyer's National Library in Brasília

The Leonel Brizola National Library, designed by Oscar Niemeyer —a building that integrates the Cultural Complex of the Republic, a cultural center located along the Eixo Monumental, in the city of Brasília, Brazil— is covered in cracks. The lack of preventive maintenance has caused several cracks throughout the building, according to an article published in the newspaper Metrópoles.

The cracks were identified by local firefighters on November 19th and have spread all over the building, especially on the walls of the elevator machine room and the roof. The library receives an average of 102,000 visitors per year, and the building administration has been notified of the problem. An inspection was carried out to determine whether there is any structural damage to the building.

Leonel Brizola Nacional Library. Picture via Wikipedia, user Robotmensch, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
The facility opened in 2008 and is currently managed by the Secretary of Culture of the Federal District. It is considered to be "the largest literary and study center in the Federal District." The technical inspection report states that the building, which is protected by the National Institute of Historic and Artistic Heritage - Iphan, "is at great risk."

Leonel Brizola Nacional Library. Picture via Wikipedia, user Cayambe, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 LU
The newspaper Metrópoles questioned the Secretary of Culture about the situation of the National Library. In response, they claimed they were already aware of the issue: "our architect advised that there is no structural damage." Yet another inspection will be carried out, this time by the Company of City Planning - Novacap, which will provide new information on the condition of the building and possible structural risks.

Source: Metrópoles.

