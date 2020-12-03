Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Architecture in Mexico: Emblematic Houses of Valle de Bravo

Terreno House / Fernanda Canales. Image © Jaime Navarrom House / saavedra arquitectos. Image © Ricardo De La ConchaEntrepinos / Taller Hector Barroso. Image © Rory GardinerCRA House / Estudio MMX. Image © Rafael Gamo+ 31

Mexico's Valle de Bravo region, to the southeast of Mexico City, is characterized by the Presa Miguel Alemán lake, created in 1947 as a reservoir for Mexico City and Toluca's water supply. Thanks to its proximity to the capital, Valle de Bravo is a popular weekend destination for residents of surrounding cities. This in turn has sparked the interest of various architects, who have aimed to create projects that enhance visitors' experience such as offering an optimal view of the lake, or an immersive experience in the surrounding forest. 

Several architects and firms such as Alberto Kalach, Fernanda Canales, Dellekamp Arquitectos, Estudio MMX, and PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados, to name a few, have taken up the task of exploring the area's landscape in an effort to better understand the context of the architecture that calls the valley home. In this article, we present a compilation of some of Valle de Bravo's most iconic houses that have made their mark on Mexican architecture.

Barranca Valle Houses / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Iván Ramírez

Barranca Valle Houses / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Iván Ramírez. Image © Jaime Navarro
Terreno House / Fernanda Canales

Terreno House / Fernanda Canales. Image © Jaime Navarro
CRA House / Estudio MMX

CRA House / Estudio MMX. Image © Rafael Gamo
L House / Dellekamp Arquitectos

L House / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto
House CMV / Estudio MMX

CMV House / Estudio MMX. Image © Rafael Gamo
Las Golondrinas House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Las Golondrinas House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados. Image © Rafael Gamo
San Simón Cabins / Fernando Weber

San Simón Cabins / Weber Arquitectos. Image © Sergio López
Di Dox House / Magaldi Studio

Di Dox House / Magaldi Studio. Image © Edmund Sumner
Entrepinos / Taller Hector Barroso

Entrepinos / Taller Hector Barroso. Image © Rory Gardiner
Casa Moreno / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Casa Moreno / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque
L7 House / Augusto Fernández Mas (K+A Diseño)

L7 House/ Augusto Fernández Mas (K+A Diseño). Image © Onnis Luque
House in the Woods / Parque Humano

House in the Woods / Parque Humano. Image © Paul Rivera
Tucán House / Taller Héctor Barroso

Tucán House / Taller Héctor Barroso. Image © Rafael Gamo
Valle House / Luciano Gerbilsky Arquitectos

Valle House / Luciano Gerbilsky Arquitectos. Image © José Margaleff
House in Avándaro / Taller Héctor Barroso

House in Avándaro / Taller Héctor Barroso. Image © César Béjar
SP Residence / Fernando Weber

SP House / Weber Arquitectos. Image © Alfonso de Béjar
Five Houses / Weber Arquitectos

5 Houses / Fernando Weber. Image © Rafael Gamo
M House / saavedra arquitectos

m House / saavedra arquitectos. Image © Ricardo De La Concha
Casa A / Método

A House / Método. Image © Tatiana Mestre
Casa de la Roca / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

De la Roca House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto
Chipicas Town Houses / Alejandro Sánchez García Arquitectos

Chipicas House / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A. Image © Jaime Navarro
Lake View House / grupoarquitectura

Lakeview House / grupoarquitectura. Image © Agustín Garza
La Peña Extension / MÉTODO

La Peña / MÉTODO. Image © Tatiana Mestre
Casa La Roca / Parque Humano

La Roca House / Parque Humano. Image © Paul Rivera, ArchPhoto
House of Stairs (Casas Mestre) / Dellekamp Arquitectos

Mestre Houses / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto
LS House / RED Group

LS House / RED Group. Image © Hector Velasco Facio
Maza House / CHK arquitectura

Maza House / CHK arquitectura. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani
L Residence / LANZA Atelier

L House / LANZA Atelier. Image © Onnis Luque
On a biweekly basis, ArchDaily explores a new territory with our series Architecture from Mexico in an effort to take a look outside of the big cities and to highlight the work taking place in different areas of the country.

Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture in Mexico: Emblematic Houses of Valle de Bravo" [Arquitectura en México: casas para entender el territorio de Valle de Bravo] 03 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952372/architecture-in-mexico-emblematic-houses-of-valle-de-bravo> ISSN 0719-8884

