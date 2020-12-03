Architecture in Mexico: Emblematic Houses of Valle de Bravo

Mexico's Valle de Bravo region, to the southeast of Mexico City, is characterized by the Presa Miguel Alemán lake, created in 1947 as a reservoir for Mexico City and Toluca's water supply. Thanks to its proximity to the capital, Valle de Bravo is a popular weekend destination for residents of surrounding cities. This in turn has sparked the interest of various architects, who have aimed to create projects that enhance visitors' experience such as offering an optimal view of the lake, or an immersive experience in the surrounding forest.
Several architects and firms such as Alberto Kalach, Fernanda Canales, Dellekamp Arquitectos, Estudio MMX, and PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados, to name a few, have taken up the task of exploring the area's landscape in an effort to better understand the context of the architecture that calls the valley home. In this article, we present a compilation of some of Valle de Bravo's most iconic houses that have made their mark on Mexican architecture.
Barranca Valle Houses / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Iván Ramírez
Terreno House / Fernanda Canales
CRA House / Estudio MMX
L House / Dellekamp Arquitectos
House CMV / Estudio MMX
Las Golondrinas House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
San Simón Cabins / Fernando Weber
Di Dox House / Magaldi Studio
Entrepinos / Taller Hector Barroso
Casa Moreno / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
L7 House / Augusto Fernández Mas (K+A Diseño)
House in the Woods / Parque Humano
Tucán House / Taller Héctor Barroso
Valle House / Luciano Gerbilsky Arquitectos
House in Avándaro / Taller Héctor Barroso
SP Residence / Fernando Weber
Five Houses / Weber Arquitectos
M House / saavedra arquitectos
Casa A / Método
Casa de la Roca / Cadaval & Solà-Morales
Chipicas Town Houses / Alejandro Sánchez García Arquitectos
Lake View House / grupoarquitectura
La Peña Extension / MÉTODO
Casa La Roca / Parque Humano
House of Stairs (Casas Mestre) / Dellekamp Arquitectos
LS House / RED Group
Maza House / CHK arquitectura
L Residence / LANZA Atelier
On a biweekly basis, ArchDaily explores a new territory with our series Architecture from Mexico in an effort to take a look outside of the big cities and to highlight the work taking place in different areas of the country.