Carlos Zapata Unveils New Mixed-Use Residential Tower in Quito

Architect Carlos Zapata has unveiled a new, mixed-use residential tower in Quito, Ecuador. Located on the northern edge of La Carolina Park, the design has become one of the city’s tallest buildings. The 24-story tower is defined by a three-story opening at its midpoint that creates an communal pool and lounge area, as well as a series of vertical gardens. The new tower was made to embrace Quito’s open sky and striking views of the Andes mountains.

+ 16

Called the "Unique" tower, the project was designed to be a visually porous structure inspired by the neighboring La Carolina Park. This is Zapata’s first project with Quito developer Uribe Schwarzkopf. The 99-unit apartment building features a facade made with glass and aluminum panels, a sculptural envelope that folds to optimize light and privacy within the apartments.

“As our first residential building in Ecuador, we were inspired by Quito’s particular geographical setting – the surrounding valleys and the Andes mountains and volcanoes, the busy city streets, and ample green space,” noted Carlos Zapata . “It’s always exciting to make your mark on a skyline, and we wanted to represent Quito properly and embrace its bountiful natural surroundings and dynamic community.”

Unique features a series of amenities, including a covered pool and second rooftop pool, fitness room with spinning studio, spa with sauna, steam room, and a massage room. These are in addition to outdoor lounges and barbecues, a game room with arcade and kids room, a screening room, business center, as well as a doorman lobby. The tower is made to generate the smallest possible impact when it comes to the use of non-renewable resources, such as electrical energy saving, use of potable water, collecting and reusing rainwater, water treatment, and irrigation systems.

News via Carlos Zapata