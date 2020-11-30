Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. China
  5. Shenzhen Middle School / HITAD

Shenzhen Middle School / HITAD

Save this project
Shenzhen Middle School / HITAD

© Shuxiang Weisports and art center. Image © Shuxiang Wei© Shuxiang Wei© Shuxiang Wei+ 33

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Elementary & Middle School
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: HITAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shuxiang Wei
  • Project Managers:Quan Yuan, Feng Zhou
  • Project Leaders:Mingyan Zhang, Yunping Li
  • Lead Architect:Tao Wu
  • Design Team:Jiaxin Sheng, Wei Zhao, Rui Yan, Bin Chang, Yongjie Bian Yanjun Zhao, Bin
  • Architectural Design:Yansheng Zhang, Xianhui Zhu, Fudong Xu, Xiaodong Zhu, Peipei Zheng, Shizhuang Zhu
  • Interior Design:Baolan Huang, Guoliang Xu, Hongyu Wang, Chenghao Li, Zhenbang Xing, Siqi Wang
  • Curtain Wall Design:Bing Qu, Wanqing Yang, Chuan Chen
  • Structural Design:Hongxing Wang, Xingtao Wei, Jianwei Wang, Yanmin Li, Jiaquan Sun, Xiaoqiang Zhou, Yachao Chen, Qingling Pan, Shuang Gu, Shijie Lang
  • Electrical Design:Bo Yu, Shuwei Wang, Baolong Shen, Xinwei Mi, Heng Jin, Shuai Ouyang
  • Havc:Bin Sun, Hongquan Du, Liying Zhang, Lan Yao
  • Water Supply And Drainage:Shouyong Liu, Yang Liu, Hong Li, Huawen Sun, Junyang Gao
  • Intelligent Design:Shuwei Wang
  • Floodlight Design:Lei Shi
  • Bim Design:Hao Jiang, Yiting Gao, Xiaoqiang Zhou, Hong Li, Bin Sun, Baolong Shen, Yiyang Song, Qian Dong, Haitao Li
  • Client:Bureau Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality
  • Clients In Charge:Wujin Chen, Lina Ma, Yufeng Fan, Luzhen Zuo
  • City:Shenzhen
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shuxiang Wei
© Shuxiang Wei

Text description provided by the architects. Shenzhen Middle School was founded in 1947 and has a history of more than 70 years. Over the past 70 years ,with the vicissitudes of life and the progress of iteration ,it has sharpened into a banner of Shenzhen Special Zone. In order to highlight the status and characteristics of Shenzhen Middle School, the design aims to it forms the unique architectural image,which has an elegant college atmosphere and an orderly etiquette space.

Save this picture!
sports and art center. Image © Shuxiang Wei
sports and art center. Image © Shuxiang Wei
Save this picture!
© Shuxiang Wei
© Shuxiang Wei
Save this picture!
© Shuxiang Wei
© Shuxiang Wei

The construction site of the project is located at No. 1068, Nigang West Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen, the former site of Shenzhen Information Vocational and Technical College. The topographic elevation difference in the site, the current river course in the site, the subway line across the campus and the existing buildings are all brought great limitations and challenges to the design. The project covers an area of about 100,000 square meters, with a total construction area of about 170,000 square meters. Among them, the new construction area is 165,600 square meters, and the reserved construction area is 0.45 million square meters. The construction includes the teaching building of the college, STEAM activity center, dormitory and canteen, recreation and sports center, swimming pool, storm gallery and outdoor sports facilities. It is a high school with 75 classes and a seating capacity of 3750 students.

Save this picture!
© Shuxiang Wei
© Shuxiang Wei
Save this picture!
circulation
circulation
Save this picture!
© Shuxiang Wei
© Shuxiang Wei

On the limited site, Nigang Campus magnifies the natural environment and pays close attention to the contact between human and nature, so that teachers and students can realize the knowledge and reality in nature. The design strives to lift the function of the building above the second floor, and the first floor forms a continuous grey space, where the interface between the building and nature disappears and blends seamlessly.

Save this picture!
sports and art center. Image © Shuxiang Wei
sports and art center. Image © Shuxiang Wei
Save this picture!
© Shuxiang Wei
© Shuxiang Wei

Using the continuous space of the roof, a three-storey roof courtyard is formed, and all groups of colleges are surrounded by greenery. The ground and two groups of courtyards above ground are connected by open stairs, and the whole school becomes a huge multi-dimensional and multi-layered garden.

Save this picture!
© Shuxiang Wei
© Shuxiang Wei

The design uses the architectural space with an ancient Chinese view of nature and a sense of ritual to express the extensive and profound unity of nature and humanity and the order of space rites in Chinese culture. Express the inheritance of regional culture with abstract architectural symbols and features such as Huo er wall, arcade building and patio.

Save this picture!
© Shuxiang Wei
© Shuxiang Wei
Save this picture!
© Shuxiang Wei
© Shuxiang Wei

Express the hundreds of years campus culture inside the story with the massive red brick and the stone material. Carry on the spirit tradition with the unique symbol of Shenzhen High School －Phoenix wood.

Save this picture!
library. Image © Shuxiang Wei
library. Image © Shuxiang Wei
Save this picture!
sports and art center interior. Image © Shuxiang Wei
sports and art center interior. Image © Shuxiang Wei

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1068 Nigang West Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen,China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HITAD
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolChina
Cite: "Shenzhen Middle School / HITAD" 30 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952046/shenzhen-middle-school-hitad> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shuxiang Wei

深圳中学（泥岗校区） / 哈尔滨工业大学建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream