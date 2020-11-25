Moosweg House / Felippi Wyssen Architects

+ 11

Woodwork : PM Mangold Holzbau, Ormalingen

City: Riehen

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The most prominent characteristic of this two-storey new building is the rooftop landscape that forms the exterior expression of the building's interior use zones.

The main roof covers a living room, a dining room, and bedrooms, while the canopy over the narrow terrace marks the transition between the house and the garden. A small rear roof accommodates all the functional and connecting rooms.

Two layers pervade inside the light timber structure of the zero-energy house: in addition to the horizontal distribution, which is characterised by living areas, the functional areas are layered towards the depth of the building.