Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Training Facility
  4. China
  5. Qiannan Training Center / West-line studio

Qiannan Training Center / West-line studio

Save this project
Qiannan Training Center / West-line studio
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Training Facility
Qiannan, China
  • Lead Architects:Haobo Wei, Jingsong Xie, Yudan Luo
  • Interior Design And Landscape:Yudan Luo, Minghua Ou, Ke Zhou
  • Structural Engineers:Yuanping Li, Dingping Fu, Xiaoqiang Yang
  • City:Qiannan
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi

Text description provided by the architects. The fire station complex is located on a slope with a maximum difference in height of 20 meters, surrounded by continuous karst green peaks in South-East Guizhou province. The site has an irregular shape affected by the mountain on the West, while the complex faces a river on the East. Despite being located in a relatively independent area, the complex stands in-between the district main urban agglomerations, the old town and a cluster of several villages. With a direct connection to the main road axes, the complex serves an area of approximately 10 square kilometers, providing as well backup services for the old town and the nearby villages.

Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi

Two sets of intersecting grid systems arrange the overall masterplan composition, interlocking with each other in relationship with the mountain topography. The southern group is arranged in a parallel progression with the river and includes the main fire station building, command center, training hall; together with the residential units, which can accommodate up to 160 trainees.

Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi

The second system, in the northern area, includes offices and training facilities. Both systems take rectangular volumes as basic units, combined into functional unit groups by the landscape system. The two groups are connected by an outer road belt, while the connections between the buildings are organized through a series of paths, inspired by the typical layout of Guizhou mountain villages.

Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
Save this picture!
function scheme
function scheme
Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi

Each building is a simple rectangular volume, repeated in different combinations following the mountain topography; the combination method of unit isomorphism integrates all the functional requirements and creates at the same time a livable outdoor space in between the buildings.

Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi

The juxtaposition of red and white gives the complex its own character. The red brick base, which highlights the industrial nature of the fire station, is interrupted by parallel horizontal white lines, which create a link to the surrounding landscape.  

Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi

The fire station building represents the core function; strategically located next to the road access, its iconic facade represents a virtual gate to the complex, being the starting point of the whole masterplan development. The first floor houses the fire-fighting garage and equipment warehouse, in the mezzanine are located a training gallery and small meeting rooms,

Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi

while the second floor is dedicated to the firemen rest activities: dormitories (with a maximum capacity of 30 beds), club, different relax and leisure areas, library and study rooms, a small clinic and medical and psychological counseling room. The second floor space is characterized by a series of iconic skylights which strongly mark the common spaces; together with the two squared courtyards, they help creating a better living space for the staff on duty.

Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
Save this picture!
swimming pool skylight diagram
swimming pool skylight diagram
Save this picture!
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi
© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Datang Town, Qiannan Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
West-line studio
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureMilitaryTraining FacilityChina
Cite: "Qiannan Training Center / West-line studio" 02 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951940/qiannan-training-center-west-line-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Chengyong Liu, Zitong Shi

黔南山地消防与应急救援训练中心 / 西线工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream