© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020
Haus 6 in Berlin / Sauerbruch Hutton

Haus 6 in Berlin / Sauerbruch Hutton

© Jan Bitter

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Coliving
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: Sauerbruch Hutton
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1951
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jan Bitter
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: FSB, Brakel, ELBE Decken, Oranienbaum, Roofinox
  • Design Team:Louisa Hutton, Matthias Sauerbruch, Juan Lucas Young; Jürgen Bartenschlag, Vera Hartmann, Falco Herrmann, Amelie Hummel, Meta Popp, Karolina Sznajder; Quirin Dilling, Dianer Ding, Serafin Iannaccone, Abigail Yeadon
  • Site Supervision:Söllner Architekten
  • Landscape:sinai Gesellschaft von Landschaftsarchitekten mbH
  • Structural Planning:Andreas Külich Ingenieurbüro für Tragwerksplanung
  • Hvac:Planungsbüro Dernbach GmbH
  • Building Physics:Müller-BBM GmbH
  • Fire Protection:hhpberlin Ingenieure für Brandschutz GmbH
  • Project Management:Schmideg Gmbh
  • City:Berlin
  • Country:Germany
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter

Text description provided by the architects. This residential and studio building for a cohousing group of ten parties marks a further step in the revitalisation of Werkhof L57, an ensemble of historic barracks buildings, modern extensions and new buildings, which has grown into a very lively creative quarter during the last two decades. The new four-storey development occupies a plot between a modern building in exposed concrete and a historic brick building.

© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter

Its height and roof shape mediate between these two neighbours, while its strictly rectangular volume respects the regular forms of the former military compound. At the same time, these lines are virtually dissolved by its subtly wavy cladding of stainless steel sheet, which reflects the surroundings irregularly and thereby lends the façade a fluid character. The units display a variety of interior layouts, reflecting the range of different ideas that individual members of the group had about the way in which they want to live and work. What they all had in common was a desire for maximum flexibility and freedom in the division and use of the spaces, also in the long term.

© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter
Diagram
Diagram
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter

This was achieved by means of prestressed concrete slabs, which leave the floor area of 47 x 10 m entirely free of columns, and by positioning the service shafts within the depth of the façade. So that each of the maximum of eight flats per floor can have an outlook to both the north and the south, they are reached along access balconies on the south facade, which are in turn reached from a central staircase. This creates communal outdoor spaces, which can also be used privately as balconies from the adjoining flats.

© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter

Cite: "Haus 6 in Berlin / Sauerbruch Hutton " 18 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951528/haus-6-in-berlin-sauerbruch-hutton> ISSN 0719-8884

