VH House / [ b e l e v ê ]

Houses
Chicureo, Chile
  • Architects: [ b e l e v ê ]
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  385
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nico Saieh
  • City:Chicureo
  • Country:Chile
© Nico Saieh
Ground floor plan
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. In the year 2013, being a couple without children yet, “R” and “M” bought this site in “Las Brisas de Chicureo”, with the scope of building something in the future. Ten years later, now with three children in the family, they made the decision of building their house. Considering the brief of the project, a fast and efficient construction in metallic structure was chosen. The design is based on two overlapped bars, where the public and private areas are separated in different stories. In the intersection of this volumes, as the core of the house, a double height access was design including the main stair, which was made as a sculpture in a single sheet of folded steel saving installation time and costs. This project has strategic concrete walls that reduce the support points of the structure (pilars), generating a more fluid space in the first story. This concept is a response to the modern requirements of spacious and integrated common spaces.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Second floor plan
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Beeing located next to a golf course defined the orientation of the bars, adopting an open position and orientation of the rooms towards the landscape. To do this, an external corridor is established with different terraces all facing north. Taking advantage of the spatiality generated by the overlapped bars, a solid roof is generated on the terrace and barbecue area, which makes it possible to use it throughout the year. On the second level, all the private rooms are located with a living and study room as the meeting place on the center. The materials of the house try to be as noble as possible, leaving the largest amount of raw materials exposed such as the concrete floor, the stainless-steel staircase and the main structure in black steel.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

To emphasize the openings towards the exteriors, large panels of thermopanel windows are favored. The entire interior sky is clad in heat-treated woods (TopWood) and the furniture of the kitchen was design in neutral colors to give grater importance to the living and dining room area. Finally, the entire house is lined on the outside with EIFS panels for grater thermal efficiency. Also air conditioning systems are installed through the floor, walls and furniture, always hiding as much as possible the devices to achieve cleaner spaces.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Section AA
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Además, para recalcar la apertura hacia el patio se privilegian los grandes paños de ventanales termopanel. Todo el cielo se reviste en maderas termotratadas TopWood y el mobiliario en obra de la cocina fue pensado en colores neutros para dar mayor protagonismo al living y comedor. Finalmente, toda la vivienda es forrada por el exterior con panel EIFS para una mayor eficiencia térmica y se integra en su diseño el uso de sistemas de aire acondicionado por piso o muro con aparatos bajo radier o bien, situados estratégicamente dentro de sus muebles para así evitar tener aparatos de climatización a la vista.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

