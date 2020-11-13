Submit a Project Advertise
Brazilian Landscapes: Discover the Cerrado with 10 Architecture Projects

Brazilian Landscapes: Discover the Cerrado with 10 Architecture Projects

The Cerrado is a vast tropical savanna ecoregion of Brazil, a biome consisting of low trees, sparse shrubs, and grass, occupying an area of more than 2 million km² – about 23% of the national territory – covering most of the eastern, southern, and central portions of the country, particularly in the states of Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Piauí, the Federal District, Tocantins and part of the states of Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão, São Paulo, Paraná, and Rondônia.

We invite you to discover the landscapes of the Cerrado through architecture. Check out the following 10 projects located in various areas of the second largest biome in South America.

© Gabriel Castro© Gustavo Xavier© Leonardo Finotti© Jomar Bragança

Casa de Farinha de babaçu Refurbishment / Estudio Flume

© Noelia Monteiro
© Noelia Monteiro

Inclined Slab House / TETRO Arquitetura

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Cerrado House / Vazio S/A

© Gabriel Castro
© Gabriel Castro

Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Children Village / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Parque do Rola Moça Visitors Center / TETRO Arquitetura + Humberto Hermeto Arquitetura

© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier

Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

School of Finance Administration / Pedro Paulo de Melo Saraiva (in Portuguese)

© Daniel Corsi
© Daniel Corsi

House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

QI 15 / Fittipaldi Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

© Joana França
© Joana França

Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
