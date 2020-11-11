Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. United States
  5. Blu Dot Showroom / Waechter Architecture

Blu Dot Showroom / Waechter Architecture

Save this project
Blu Dot Showroom / Waechter Architecture

© Jeremy Bittermann© Jeremy Bittermann© Jeremy Bittermann© Jeremy Bittermann+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse, Retail Interiors
Portland, United States
  • Architects: Waechter Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jeremy Bittermann
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Debenedetto’s Commercial Flooring, Dynaelectric Company, Kittleson & Associates, Portland Millwork, Uncommon Cabinetry
  • Design Team:Waechter Architecture
  • Client:Blu Dot
  • Contractor:R&H Construction
  • Structural And Civil Engineer:KPFF
  • Historical Consultant:Peter Meijer Architect
  • City:Portland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Text description provided by the architects. Built within a historic warehouse building in the Pearl District, the new showroom for the furniture company Blu Dot was designed to preserve the spirit of the existing architecture, while creating a distinct, crafted intervention for the new display environment. 

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

At the start of the project, the existing space was a mixture of historic features and an eclectic set of additions. While the building had a clear underlying organization, characteristic of pre-war warehouse structures, a series of renovations over its lifetime had complicated this clarity, dividing the interior space, and disrupting the logic of the exterior. Rather than try and compete with or overwrite the old, our intervention instead attempted to work in concert with the building strategically, creating clear elements that together could bring to light the building’s framework. 

Save this picture!
Model
Model
Save this picture!
Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram

Programmatically and experientially, the showroom needed to create a calibrated neutrality that wouldn’t compete with the rich materiality and color of Blu Dot’s furniture. Envisioned almost like a crafted object inserted into the building, the intervention sits within the space but is set-off from the existing structure. With a white-washed wood finish that carries from floor to wall, the character of this new form is distinct from, yet in dialogue with the textures and construction of the old. Curved corners act both formally and performatively to differentiate new and old, encouraging movement between the two. Discretely scaled zones flow into each other, as the curves lead visitors around the perimeter of the space. The grid of original heavy timber columns in turn becomes highlighted as it touches down within the white-washed display space, shaping the visitor experience and organization of the display.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Lined with two-inch by two-inch battens, the curving walls take on a highly-crafted texture. Three horizontal break lines in the battens track key heights as they move through space, denoting display plinths, door thresholds, and the mezzanine guard rails. Display areas and storage are further incorporated into its thickness, as are venting and mechanical systems.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

On the exterior of the building, a new awning brings a discrete set of storefronts and loading areas into a singular organization. Referencing the industrial coverings of nearby buildings, the awning nonetheless takes on its own distinct identity, curving downward against the brick facade to frame the new entry to space. This move acts simultaneously to conceal an existing stucco-covered lintel that stretched across and broke up the facade, as well as to incorporate drainage and lighting. New wood storefronts sit at the base of the awning and mark the scope of the intervention. The result is a singular gesture that highlights the character of the building, without attempting to mimic the historic.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Taken together, the interior and exterior interventions redefine both space and the building’s identity as a whole. The result is a showroom in which the architecture stands out in its clarity of concept, form, and detail, yet also happily steps back, acting as a quiet, textured backdrop for the furniture and objects on display. 

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Portland, Oregon, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Waechter Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignRetail InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "Blu Dot Showroom / Waechter Architecture" 11 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951143/blu-dot-showroom-waechter-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream