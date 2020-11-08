Creche Justice Nurserie / BFV Architectes

-
Architects: BFV Architectes
- Area: 1198 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Côme Bocabeille
- Design Team:BFV Architectes
- Technical Consultant:BERIM
- Acoustic:ACOUSTIQUE VIVIE
- General Engineering:BOYER
- Recycling Advise:BELLASTOCK
- Landscape:LAURE PLANCHAIS
- City:Paris
- Country:France
Text description provided by the architects. Circular economy. Making more with less. More environmental performance, a smarter use of the floor, a better management of investment and maintenance costs, and a strong will to embody the City of Paris innovative and proactive commitment towards reusing materials and building with a concern for landscape.
Thus, the solid oak façade of the building is entirely built up from reused and transformed landing doors. This wooden second skin gives to the building a sense of cohesiveness, of air, light and porosity ; openness and protection.
The building physiognomy, façades and green rooftop generate a new landscape in which the building itself is more perceived as part of a garden than just adjoining the street.