Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Day Care
  4. France
  5. Creche Justice Nurserie / BFV Architectes

Creche Justice Nurserie / BFV Architectes

Save this project
Creche Justice Nurserie / BFV Architectes
Save this picture!
© Côme Bocabeille
© Côme Bocabeille

© Côme Bocabeille© Côme Bocabeille© Côme Bocabeille© Côme Bocabeille+ 27

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Day Care, Sustainability & Green Design
Paris, France
  • Design Team:BFV Architectes
  • Technical Consultant:BERIM
  • Acoustic:ACOUSTIQUE VIVIE
  • General Engineering:BOYER
  • Recycling Advise:BELLASTOCK
  • Landscape:LAURE PLANCHAIS
  • City:Paris
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Côme Bocabeille
© Côme Bocabeille

Text description provided by the architects. Circular economy. Making more with less. More environmental performance, a smarter use of the floor, a better management of investment and maintenance costs, and a strong will to embody the City of Paris innovative and proactive commitment towards reusing materials and building with a concern for landscape.

Save this picture!
© Côme Bocabeille
© Côme Bocabeille
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Côme Bocabeille
© Côme Bocabeille

Thus, the solid oak façade of the building is entirely built up from reused and transformed landing doors. This wooden second skin gives to the building a sense of cohesiveness, of air, light and porosity ; openness and protection. 

Save this picture!
© Côme Bocabeille
© Côme Bocabeille
Save this picture!
© Côme Bocabeille
© Côme Bocabeille

The building physiognomy, façades and green rooftop generate a new landscape in which the building itself is more perceived as part of a garden than just adjoining the street.

Save this picture!
© Côme Bocabeille
© Côme Bocabeille

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:29 Rue de la Justice 21, 75020 Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BFV Architectes
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareSustainability & Green DesignFrance
Cite: "Creche Justice Nurserie / BFV Architectes" 08 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950880/creche-justice-nurserie-bfv-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream