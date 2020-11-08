Creche Justice Nurserie / BFV Architectes

+ 27

Design Team: BFV Architectes

Technical Consultant: BERIM

Acoustic: ACOUSTIQUE VIVIE

General Engineering: BOYER

Recycling Advise: BELLASTOCK

Landscape: LAURE PLANCHAIS

City: Paris

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Circular economy. Making more with less. More environmental performance, a smarter use of the floor, a better management of investment and maintenance costs, and a strong will to embody the City of Paris innovative and proactive commitment towards reusing materials and building with a concern for landscape.

Thus, the solid oak façade of the building is entirely built up from reused and transformed landing doors. This wooden second skin gives to the building a sense of cohesiveness, of air, light and porosity ; openness and protection.

The building physiognomy, façades and green rooftop generate a new landscape in which the building itself is more perceived as part of a garden than just adjoining the street.