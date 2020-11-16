Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Ten Times Hotel / MONOLITH ARCHITECTS

Ten Times Hotel / MONOLITH ARCHITECTS

Save this project
Ten Times Hotel / MONOLITH ARCHITECTS

© Lei Mao© Lei Mao© Lei Mao© Lei Mao+ 40

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Shangyou, China
  • Architects: MONOLITH ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1055
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lei Mao
  • Lead Architects:Lei Mao, Ke Sun, Xiaoju Liao, Zhe Peng
  • Architectural Drawing:Wenlei Hu, Jianqing Yu
  • Structure Design:Caibin Hong
  • Water Supply And Heating Design:Chun Chen, Chuanpu Han
  • Electrial Design:Tianqiang Qiu
  • Collaborator:Wenlei Hu
  • Client:Ten Times Hotel
  • City:Shangyou
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lei Mao
© Lei Mao

Text description provided by the architects. Originally to be the dormitory building of Shangyou River Hydropower Station in Shangyou County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province, the site is close to Yangming Lake Scenic Area which has beautiful natural scenery and is about 40-50 minutes' drive distance from downtown Ganzhou. Following the redevelopment scheme of the hydropower station, the original office buildings and dormitories which were vacant since 2000 are included in an updated tourism development plan of Ganzhou City and the site is transformed into a tourists’ homestay place.

Save this picture!
© Lei Mao
© Lei Mao

The design of the Ten Times Hotel provides a unique transformation strategy for the original old dormitory building. It establishes an external steel frame as the basic structure of the overall building, which sets up a new facade system for the old building, as well as provides structural support for the new roof attic and a new logistics traffic space. The design retains the basic shape and volume of the original building. The new glass facade reshapes the overall image of the building, and also turns the semi-outdoor corridor space into a part of the indoors, enriching the internal and external space relationship. Most importantly, it makes the indoor space brighter with more solar lights. The exterior walls of 12 original small rooms (15m2 each room) which was arranged in a straight line are partially opened and these rooms are transformed into open and comfortable guest rooms that are immersed with the surrounding environment.

Save this picture!
© Lei Mao
© Lei Mao
Save this picture!
exploded axonometric
exploded axonometric
Save this picture!
© Lei Mao
© Lei Mao

The design focuses on the site status and construction process. On a practical level, Chinese rural architecture design and construction are more likely dominated by cost control and based on regional craftsmanship. In the process, the value of a space design is reflected the greatest extent through a very simple however useful design language. The most widely used materials in rural architecture, such as steel structure, broken aluminum glass windows, brick and concrete, and plywood, have become unique symbols of rural architecture.

Save this picture!
© Lei Mao
© Lei Mao

The design scheme shows its practical flexibility. In the face of uncertain investment plans, the design interlinks the initial partial development, the later overall development, and possible future overall transformation plan. The main structure of the building is inclusive, and different parts show their own independence in the functional line, which provides the possibility for development behavior at different stages. The building has three relatively independent entrances and vertical traffic lines: the largest central entrance hall is connected to the four guest rooms upstairs, and two three-bedroom and one-hall groups with independent vertical traffic lines are sitting on each side. Each one is quite managed independently.

Save this picture!
© Lei Mao
© Lei Mao
Save this picture!
© Lei Mao
© Lei Mao

People are closely connected with nature in this place. The original three big trees have been preserved and become part of the building in terms of facade and plan structure. French windows and the attics suspended in the air. People living here so easily enter into the external environment getting along with the natural elements. In such a quiet and natural environment in the countryside, the Ten Times Hotel provides a localized, leisurely, and peaceful way of living. More importantly, it adapts to the project’s financial situation in the real world and integrates the site into the local environment with ‘brutalism’ and free from exquisite design languages, to meet the site’s current functional needs.

Save this picture!
© Lei Mao
© Lei Mao

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shangyou County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MONOLITH ARCHITECTS
Office

Products

WoodGlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsChina
Cite: "Ten Times Hotel / MONOLITH ARCHITECTS" 16 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950607/ten-times-hotel-monolith-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Lei Mao

上犹县拾间宿 / 方石建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream