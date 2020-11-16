Ten Times Hotel / MONOLITH ARCHITECTS

+ 40

Lead Architects: Lei Mao, Ke Sun, Xiaoju Liao, Zhe Peng

Architectural Drawing: Wenlei Hu, Jianqing Yu

Structure Design: Caibin Hong

Water Supply And Heating Design: Chun Chen, Chuanpu Han

Electrial Design: Tianqiang Qiu

Collaborator: Wenlei Hu

Client: Ten Times Hotel

City: Shangyou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Originally to be the dormitory building of Shangyou River Hydropower Station in Shangyou County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province, the site is close to Yangming Lake Scenic Area which has beautiful natural scenery and is about 40-50 minutes' drive distance from downtown Ganzhou. Following the redevelopment scheme of the hydropower station, the original office buildings and dormitories which were vacant since 2000 are included in an updated tourism development plan of Ganzhou City and the site is transformed into a tourists’ homestay place.

The design of the Ten Times Hotel provides a unique transformation strategy for the original old dormitory building. It establishes an external steel frame as the basic structure of the overall building, which sets up a new facade system for the old building, as well as provides structural support for the new roof attic and a new logistics traffic space. The design retains the basic shape and volume of the original building. The new glass facade reshapes the overall image of the building, and also turns the semi-outdoor corridor space into a part of the indoors, enriching the internal and external space relationship. Most importantly, it makes the indoor space brighter with more solar lights. The exterior walls of 12 original small rooms (15m2 each room) which was arranged in a straight line are partially opened and these rooms are transformed into open and comfortable guest rooms that are immersed with the surrounding environment.

The design focuses on the site status and construction process. On a practical level, Chinese rural architecture design and construction are more likely dominated by cost control and based on regional craftsmanship. In the process, the value of a space design is reflected the greatest extent through a very simple however useful design language. The most widely used materials in rural architecture, such as steel structure, broken aluminum glass windows, brick and concrete, and plywood, have become unique symbols of rural architecture.

The design scheme shows its practical flexibility. In the face of uncertain investment plans, the design interlinks the initial partial development, the later overall development, and possible future overall transformation plan. The main structure of the building is inclusive, and different parts show their own independence in the functional line, which provides the possibility for development behavior at different stages. The building has three relatively independent entrances and vertical traffic lines: the largest central entrance hall is connected to the four guest rooms upstairs, and two three-bedroom and one-hall groups with independent vertical traffic lines are sitting on each side. Each one is quite managed independently.

People are closely connected with nature in this place. The original three big trees have been preserved and become part of the building in terms of facade and plan structure. French windows and the attics suspended in the air. People living here so easily enter into the external environment getting along with the natural elements. In such a quiet and natural environment in the countryside, the Ten Times Hotel provides a localized, leisurely, and peaceful way of living. More importantly, it adapts to the project’s financial situation in the real world and integrates the site into the local environment with ‘brutalism’ and free from exquisite design languages, to meet the site’s current functional needs.