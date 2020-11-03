Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Patioporche House / Jaime Sepulcre Bernad

Patioporche House / Jaime Sepulcre Bernad

Patioporche House / Jaime Sepulcre Bernad

© David Frutos Ruiz

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Elche, Spain
  • Architects: Jaime Sepulcre Bernad
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  290
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  David Frutos Ruiz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Technal, Barossi, Durmi, MEISTER, Silestone
  • Architect:Jaime Sepulcre Bernad
  • Quantity Surveyor:Elena Rogel Ruiz
  • Structural Engineer:José Hita Meseguer
  • City:Elche
  • Country:Spain
© David Frutos Ruiz
© David Frutos Ruiz

Text description provided by the architects. The idea of ​​this house seeks to merge the typology of the mediterranean patio house with the local tradition of the rural house from Elche that is uniquely characterized by the use of the south-facing porch.

© David Frutos Ruiz
© David Frutos Ruiz
Plan
Plan
© David Frutos Ruiz
© David Frutos Ruiz

Based on the fusion of both elements, the house finds its shape by curling around a generating space that we have called "patioporche". In the patioporche house, the interior spaces embrace an intimate, protected and covered exterior space, while open to the sky, enclosing a kind of "yin yang of sun and shade". And, in addition to enveloping that "interiorized exterior", the house also opens and projects towards the south, where the pool and garden are.

© David Frutos Ruiz
© David Frutos Ruiz
© David Frutos Ruiz
© David Frutos Ruiz
Sections
Sections
© David Frutos Ruiz
© David Frutos Ruiz

The hall of this house is a space of arrival that projects you suddenly to the outside, to the patioporche. Coming to have the sensation of entering an exterior. From the hall you have a wide and complete view of the entire house and, from it, you walk in a very natural way to both sides, to access the common arm or to go to the arm of more private spaces.

© David Frutos Ruiz
© David Frutos Ruiz
© David Frutos Ruiz
© David Frutos Ruiz
© David Frutos Ruiz
© David Frutos Ruiz

Project gallery

Jaime Sepulcre Bernad
