Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. Morocco
  5. Concrete Phrontistery / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte + Moubir Benchekroun Architect

Concrete Phrontistery / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte + Moubir Benchekroun Architect

Save this project
Concrete Phrontistery / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte + Moubir Benchekroun Architect

© Alessio Mei© Alessio Mei© Alessio Mei© Alessio Mei+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Higher Education, Extension
El Yadida, Morocco
  • Architect In Charge:TARIK ZOUBDI ARCHITECTE
  • Design Team:Tarik ZOUBDI, Mounir BENCHEKROUN, Marouane CHIBRAOUI, Zahra Belquas, Mehdi ZOUBDI, Simohammed MRINI, Smail OUCHAKOUR
  • Clients:OCP group
  • Engineering:Jesa ( Jacobs Engineering ) / Team Maroc
  • Landscape:Lourdes dorey
  • Consultants:Tarabi etudes
  • City:El Yadida
  • Country:Morocco
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alessio Mei
© Alessio Mei

Text description provided by the architects. The OCP institut for socio-educationnel promotion is a high school project, emerged from a desire to provide a new teaching building, fit for the 21st century education, for the children of OCP group workers in El Jadida  , Following a growing number of primary and middle school students last few years.                      

Save this picture!
© Alessio Mei
© Alessio Mei

With a vision to encourage learning, sharing and interaction, the newly built high school was designed to link  the old middle school built in 2017 and the OCP residential developments nearby. To ensure the safety of students and reduce traffic flow, the car park was designed to remain away from the main entrance of the school, transforming it into a pedestrian-priority route that provides a fluid circulation between buildings.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

Connecting the site efficiently was important. Students are encouraged to use the sports hall and auditorium of the adjoining middle school.   The sports area has been placed in the middle of the two schools to allow its sharing. For more safety, it remains accessible through an interior door. The teaching building position was chosen to provide unobstructed views, from all the existing buildings, especially from the workers' apartments. It helps to dedensify this area and ensure good cohabitation between "neighbors". 

Save this picture!
© Alessio Mei
© Alessio Mei

The compactness of the project allowed us to shorten the distances travelled by users, especially on the first floor, where intermediate passageways have been created along the central corridor, connecting the two main staircases. A large entrance square acts as transitional space between the school and its surroundings, encouraging social interaction, while providing a safe space for children, away from vehicles when leaving classes. This large void helps to highlight the architecture of the building.  

Save this picture!
© Alessio Mei
© Alessio Mei
Save this picture!
© Alessio Mei
© Alessio Mei

In order to integrate the building into its context, the architecture was inspired by the local heritage of the "Portuguese city" (the flagship monument of El Jadida). Drawing its inspiration from the city walls, the staircase takes charge of vertical movement as a symbolic existence, with a strong centripetal force so that it could be seen from the outside.

Save this picture!
© Alessio Mei
© Alessio Mei
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

The white envelope of GRC panels, plays the same function as the mashrabiya, both as protection against the excessive heat of the sun and also as a screen sculpting the daylight, bringing poetry and spirituality inside interior spaces. The interior "alley" that crosses the building, reminds us of the narrow and shady streets of the Medinas. It is the connecting thread linking all the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Alessio Mei
© Alessio Mei

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:El Yadida, Morocco

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tarik Zoubdi Architecte
Office
Moubir Benchekroun Architect
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationRefurbishmentExtensionMorocco
Cite: "Concrete Phrontistery / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte + Moubir Benchekroun Architect" 26 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950126/concrete-phrontistery-tarik-zoubdi-architecte-plus-moubir-benchekroun-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream