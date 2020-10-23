Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Shelter From The Storm / Holland Harvey Architects

Shelter From The Storm / Holland Harvey Architects

Save this project
Shelter From The Storm / Holland Harvey Architects

© Nicholas Worley© Nicholas Worley© Nicholas Worley© Nicholas Worley+ 31

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Community
London, United Kingdom
Save this picture!
© Nicholas Worley
© Nicholas Worley

Text description provided by the architects. Shelter from the Storm is a London based homeless shelter that provides 42 beds, freshly cooked food and holistic support to its guests to help them reintegrate back into society. Shelter From The Storm (SFTS) approached us with a challenging site, a disused supermarket to be transformed into a permanent home for the charity. The brief was to re-provide the shelter’s current facilities that would open during the daytime as a new community café to serve local residents. At the heart of this project are the people; in order to develop the design, it was fundamental to understand the mindset of a guest entering the shelter for the very first time.

Save this picture!
© Nicholas Worley
© Nicholas Worley

Sensitivity, domesticity and warmth became driving principles. Whilst the café has a large and open frontage, the shelter entrance is intended to be private and familiar, identifiable by a homely red front door. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with an entrance space that is domestic in scale with a smaller private room directly adjacent if needing to compose themselves before entering the shelter. As you move through the shelter, the scale of each space slowly increases, aiding a smooth transition to the open kitchen and dining area. Throughout the project, each detail was carefully considered ensuring robustness as well as dignity and a sense of ownership for the guests. Bedrooms and bathrooms are based upon typical domestic typologies. For example, sinks and mirrors are separate providing guests with something of their own within a communal space.

Save this picture!
Image
Image
Save this picture!
Proposed second floor plan
Proposed second floor plan
Save this picture!
Proposed sections
Proposed sections

An essential part of our undertaking was to understand and respond to preconceived ideas around homelessness and the homeless. Our approach to this was to embed the idea of transparency into the scheme. This was achieved through the insertion of new windows and internal openings that allow views in, out and through the space. Similarly, the dual use of the shelter as a community café aims to open up the shelter to the wider community. By inviting the general public into the shelter, they are simultaneously invited into the debate about how to demystify homelessness.

Save this picture!
© Nicholas Worley
© Nicholas Worley

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Holland Harvey Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Shelter From The Storm / Holland Harvey Architects" 23 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950057/shelter-from-the-storm-holland-harvey-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream