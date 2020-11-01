Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. China
  5. International Campus of Zhejiang University / UAD

International Campus of Zhejiang University / UAD

Save this project
International Campus of Zhejiang University / UAD

auditorium. Image © Qiang Zhaofacade of south teaching building. Image © Qiang Zhaodetails of red bricks. Image © Qiang Zhaonorth area of teaching building. Image © Qiang Zhao+ 32

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
University
Jiaxing, China
  • Architects: UAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  399231
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Qiang Zhao
  • Architect In Charge:Danshen Dong, Yaqing Lao
  • Design Team:Changqing Ye, Jian Chen, Yu Chen, Ji Lu, Yidong Yang, Huifeng Hu
  • Client:Haining Social Construction Development Investment Group Co., Ltd.
  • Client Administration Institution:Haining International Campus Project Construction Headquarters Office
  • City:Jiaxing
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Qiang Zhao
© Qiang Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. In the era of globalization where cross-border flow of educational resources has become the norm, Zhejiang University has proposed a strategic concept for the construction of an international campus. The project is located at the Juanhu Lake International Science Park, east of Haining City, Zhejiang Province. To its south is the Juanhu Lake which covers an area of 1,300 mu, and to its north is the Wetland Park. River channels run along the east and west side, forming a natural shield around the site.

Save this picture!
auditorium. Image © Qiang Zhao
auditorium. Image © Qiang Zhao
Save this picture!
lake view_with snow. Image © Qiang Zhao
lake view_with snow. Image © Qiang Zhao

The campus planning breaks away from the conventional planning model with functional zones as the key, adopts the British-style "residential college" as the basic framework and establishes a functional structure of "college + teaching and service complex + public scientific research platform", proposing a multi-functional model.

Save this picture!
ring roads
ring roads
Save this picture!
northwestern aerial view of the campus. Image © Qiang Zhao
northwestern aerial view of the campus. Image © Qiang Zhao

The Campus enjoys a neo-classical style in general, with each group changing slightly, either dignified and rational, or elegant and casual, or even modern and minimalist. It is diverse yet inclusive, and not only reflects the historical depth of internationalization, but also expresses the self-confidence and sense of belonging of Zhejiang University's own culture.

Save this picture!
lake view. Image © Qiang Zhao
lake view. Image © Qiang Zhao
Save this picture!
auditorium. Image © Qiang Zhao
auditorium. Image © Qiang Zhao

Fair-faced red bricks were used as the main materials for the building's exterior wall. By constructing more than a dozen of different combinations with simple red bricks for architectural details, the design embodies a new interpretation of traditional architectural language. The meticulous masonry and natural color toneallow the completed fair-faced brick surface to present vivid visual effects. On sunny days, the shadows were rich yet undignified.

Save this picture!
facade of south teaching building. Image © Qiang Zhao
facade of south teaching building. Image © Qiang Zhao

On rainy days, the wet red bricks and light-colored sandstone appear warm and calm. The alternating impressions under different weathers make the entire campus seem to have a sense of history since its completion.

Save this picture!
details of red bricks. Image © Qiang Zhao
details of red bricks. Image © Qiang Zhao

All the time brick, stone, veranda and column are essential elements in campus culture. Red brick, suitable for the temperament of campus, forms a warm and massive appearance, graceful and pure, and more importantly, inherits and carries forward the rich cultural atmosphere.

Save this picture!
details of teaching building's entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao
details of teaching building's entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao
Save this picture!
© Qiang Zhao
© Qiang Zhao

Therefore, the architects paid more attention to shaping an intellectual atmosphere so as to echo the campus. It’s the design value and ultimate purpose of the project as well that create more significant spaces where teachers and students can live and learn pleasantly with great experiences.

Save this picture!
© Qiang Zhao
© Qiang Zhao

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No. 718 Haizhou East Road, Ninghai, Zhejiang, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
UAD
Office

Products

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityChina
Cite: "International Campus of Zhejiang University / UAD" 01 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949850/international-campus-of-zhejiang-university-uad> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Qiang Zhao

浙江大学国际联合学院（海宁国际校区） / 浙江大学建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream