House for Two Artists / Förstberg Ling

Text description provided by the architects. Built for industrial designer Jenny Nordberg and artist Andreas Kurtson as an extension to an older villa, House for two artists had a simple brief: create a big, open atelier space at a low budget.

The square footprint and the cinderblock walls of the new building was a cost-effective way of creating the requested space.

Carried by the cinderblock wall, the free-spanning glulam beams and the sixteen skylights create a flexible space that can be configured to the shifting needs of its owners.

The exterior of the walls and the roof, with its large overhang, are clad in a pitch-black tar felt, contrasting with the bright interior.