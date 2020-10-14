Submit a Project Advertise
  KPIS Kindergarten / Please Feel Invited

KPIS Kindergarten / Please Feel Invited

KPIS Kindergarten / Please Feel Invited

© Piwat Shevakittekun

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten, Educational Interiors
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architect In Charge:Please Feel Invited
  • Design Team:Berry Trithepvilai, Kan Vajaranant, Manuchet Chaiyo, Nichakarn Vichitpunt, Rattanakorn Soonsuwan, Siraphob Pulsri, Tachapol Tanaboonchai, Thanasuan Chutmawong
  • Clients:KPIS International School
  • Education Consultant:Little lot
  • Collaborators:Little lot
  • City:Bangkok
  • Country:Thailand
© Piwat Shevakittekun
© Piwat Shevakittekun

Text description provided by the architects. It’s not about ‘knowing’, it's about ‘not knowing’.

Knowledge is an important foundation for learning, but the process in which the knowledge is obtained matters just as much as the information itself. For children, the process of asking questions and looking for answers is crucial to their development in order for them to grow into their fullest potential. So it has become our mission to instill a sense of curiosity into their everyday life.

© Piwat Shevakittekun
© Piwat Shevakittekun
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Piwat Shevakittekun
© Piwat Shevakittekun

Recognizing this, we believes the process of learning should not be limited to the classrooms. They want their students to be surrounded by space that promotes learning at all times so children can learn from anywhere. So instead of dividing up spaces to create more classrooms, the idea is to turn existing space into space that students can constantly learn from. To support these new learning methods while also accommodating the ever increasing number of students and the wide variety of teaching materials for the kindergarten students, ‘play-area’ and ‘storage space’ are combined in 30cm thick walls as a solution.

© Piwat Shevakittekun
© Piwat Shevakittekun

This ‘PLAY-WALL’ creates new learning experiences for children by adding extraordinary elements to ordinary walls that children previously overlook. Turning it into an engaging environment that the students can constantly learn from, a never ending learning tool. This design allows students to develop their skills and aptitude through engaging with the environment and offers them opportunities to question, investigate and play with their surroundings as part of their everyday life. So that the act of learning is not associated only with the classrooms, but in every step along the way as well.

© Piwat Shevakittekun
© Piwat Shevakittekun

PLAY-WALL is 2.8meters in height and separated into two main parts: bottom part for the children and top part for the adults.

Wall Play 09
Wall Play 09

The children’s part - the bottom part of the wall from 0 to 1.4m contains functions for the children to use from both sides of the wall: Common area side - wall play where different toys are installed. Classroom side - lockers and storage spaces for homework and the children’s personal belongings.

© Piwat Shevakittekun
© Piwat Shevakittekun
Elevation 02
Elevation 02
© Piwat Shevakittekun
© Piwat Shevakittekun

The adult’s part - the top part of the wall above children’s reach from 1.4 to 2.8m contains functions for adults to use: Information board - display events news and students works in front of the classroom. Storage - spaces for storing equipment and teaching materials. Window - a glimpse inside the classroom.

© Piwat Shevakittekun
© Piwat Shevakittekun

“No one can guarantee that children will gain new learning skills from what we created, but what we can tell is that now they are having more fun coming to school.”

Wall Play 01
Wall Play 01

Our mission this time is not only to move knowledge from the classroom into the walls, but to transform the whole environment into a space that ignites curiosity and inspires learning at every turn. It might be up to the children to stop and play with the wall or continue walking, but either way the world will never be ‘ordinary’ for them anymore. They only have to look.

© Piwat Shevakittekun
© Piwat Shevakittekun

Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

Please Feel Invited
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenInterior DesignEducational InteriorsThailand
Cite: "KPIS Kindergarten / Please Feel Invited" 14 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949436/kpis-kindergarten-please-feel-invited> ISSN 0719-8884

