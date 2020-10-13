Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. France
  5. Superpausée Macro Tent / Vous Architecture & Design

Superpausée Macro Tent / Vous Architecture & Design

Save this project
Superpausée Macro Tent / Vous Architecture & Design

© Collectif Vous© Collectif Vous© Collectif Vous© Collectif Vous+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Ploemel, France
  • Clients:La Belle Folie
  • City:Ploemel
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Collectif Vous
© Collectif Vous

Text description provided by the architects. SuperPausée is a macro-tent, result of the superposition of two Canadian tents whose wooden structure have been replaced by steel tubes. It is an offbeat ode to camping, playing with its codes through its geometry, its apparent lightness, its minimal footprint, and its textile materiality. We spend a stay there in levitation, between starry sky and barely touched earth. Camped in a clearing accessible on foot, the SuperPausée is assembled by force of arms, without lifting motors, like a traditional tent. Each of the pieces is handy, all of them are assembled on the ground to create the structure, which then rises by simply bringing the feet together like a folding camping stool.

Save this picture!
© Collectif Vous
© Collectif Vous

Save this picture!
© Collectif Vous
© Collectif Vous

Designed to accommodate five guests in the open-air hotel La Belle Folie, the SuperPausée offers two levels of suspended floors for a total area of 50 m². Downstairs, the living room adjoins the covered terrace, which a removable textile allows to evolve into a winter garden according to the seasons, and to a technical unit grouping bathroom and WC.

Save this picture!
© Collectif Vous
© Collectif Vous

Upstairs, a bedroom perched 4 meters above the ground opens generously onto the treetops, while opposite, a large outdoor trampoline allows you to enjoy the nights under the stars. The high and low spaces communicate by a suspended stairway leading to a stair landing under a flexible canopy, ideal to read and rest. Offering as many gables as there are cardinal points, the SuperPausée opens onto the surrounding forest landscape by four large triangular framings.

Save this picture!
© Collectif Vous
© Collectif Vous
Save this picture!
© Collectif Vous
© Collectif Vous

Placed on four specific supports, the project is built entirely in suspension, remaining the natural terrain intact. Beyond its relationship to the ground, the lightness of the project is also expressed in its cunning design: Its double textile envelope ensuring insulation and waterproofing, its handy-movable exo-structure, and its tensioning fittings. Finally, SuperPausée is resolutely a breton project, at the crossroads of camping and boating.

Save this picture!
© Collectif Vous
© Collectif Vous

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:56400 Ploemel, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vous Architecture & Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "Superpausée Macro Tent / Vous Architecture & Design" 13 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949325/superpausee-macro-tent-vous-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream