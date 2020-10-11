Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Fudomae Apartment With Six Voids / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS + Akira Koyama

Fudomae Apartment With Six Voids / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS + Akira Koyama

Fudomae Apartment With Six Voids / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS + Akira Koyama
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential
Meguro City, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Akira Koyama
  • Design Team:Akira Koyama + KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS
  • Structural Engineer:Delta Structural Consultants
  • Service Engineer :Comodo
  • Developer:ASCOT CORPORATION
  • Contractor:Nakajima Kenko
  • City:Meguro City
  • Country:Japan
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Text description provided by the architects. A five-storey apartment complex of 14 units was developed for a parcel along a commercial avenue near the entrance to Meguro Fudoson, a Buddhist temple. To develop a parcel relatively deep with tight frontage in central Tokyo, the main theme for drawing the plan focused on supply of daylight and airflow throughout, while retaining density and thus enhancing rents. In this regard, a void to meet the local ordinance requirement of an evacuation route and additional voids were established.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Plans
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
The completed building comprises two volumes, front and rear, separated by open corridors installed with stairs ascending to all floors for access to the flats. The four corners of each volume are notched to establish six vertical voids that bring light down into each unit for a heartening indoor environment.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
The studio flats in this complex arrange their bath areas towards the core of their volume and corridor along an exterior wall. The respective corridors internally connect the six voids as thoroughfares of natural ventilation from the street-front to the back.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
North East Elevations
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
The one-bedroom flats of the rear volume similarly have bath areas at the core and can be traversed past the entrance and the kitchen space to the living room or bedroom for a layout allowing circular movement around the flat’s entire perimeter. A loft and steps for cats are located in the vicinity of windows facing the voids. Cats can sun themselves and peer outside. Overall, the indoor environment provides comfort for human residents and cats.

Address:Meguro City, Tokyo, Japan

KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS
Akira Koyama
Cite: "Fudomae Apartment With Six Voids / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS + Akira Koyama" 11 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949198/fudomae-apartment-with-six-voids-key-operation-inc-architects-plus-akira-koyama> ISSN 0719-8884

