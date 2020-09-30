Submit a Project Advertise
  Bank Barn / Birdseye

Bank Barn / Birdseye

© Jim Westphalen© Jim Westphalen© Jim Westphalen© Jim Westphalen+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Woodstock, United States
  • Lead Architects:Brian Mac
  • Environmental Design:Atelier Ten
  • Landscape Architect:Wagner Hodgson Landscape Architecture
  • City:Woodstock
© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a hillside meadow in rural Vermont, Bank Barn is a new residence conceptually inspired by the eponymous regional farm structures built into the banks of hills. At Bank Barn, a weathered cedar gable form is situated atop two 160’ linear concrete retaining walls. Utilizing the sloping topography, the support spaces and garage entrance are concealed below grade to create an extended plinth for the floor above. The main floor features an open living arrangement in a minimalist palette of exposed steel, plaster, concrete, and curtainwall with expansive and uninterrupted views beyond.

© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen

The concrete walls extend the living space outside with decks, green roof, hot tub, and fire pit. Inside, a central freestanding steel staircase provides a sculptural pathway to the ensuite bedrooms above. Bank Barn required intensive energy consultation and modeling as a central element of the design process.

© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen
Main floor plan
Main floor plan
© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen

Early in the design process, the house was modeled to assess the design in terms of energy efficiency, thermal comfort, and visual comfort. This modeling determined the exterior envelope features and performance requirements, including thermally separated r-40 walls and an r-60 roof, closed-cell polyurethane foam cavities, target air-tightness of 0.6 ACH @50 pascals, and high performance, triple-glazed curtainwall with a specified 0.15 u-value.

© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen

As the design developed the residence was additionally analyzed to help determine the mechanical system design and specifications, both from an annual energy usage perspective and from a life-cycle cost analysis. The final design, an electricity-based energy system with geothermal heating and cooling through water-to-water and water-to-air systems as well as heat recovery ventilators, was peer-reviewed to confirm equipment sizing and performance. The project was designed to be a net-zero residence pending a future 18 kW solar array.

© Jim Westphalen
© Jim Westphalen

Birdseye
Residential Architecture, Houses, United States
Cite: "Bank Barn / Birdseye" 30 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

