Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Australia
  5. Albert Park Office and Depot / Harrison and White + Archier

Albert Park Office and Depot / Harrison and White + Archier

Save this project
Albert Park Office and Depot / Harrison and White + Archier

© Peter Bennetts© Peter Bennetts© Peter Bennetts© Peter Bennetts+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings
Albert Park, Australia
  • Design Team:Stuart Harrison, Hannah Rowe, Chris Gilbert, Chris Haddad, Jon Kaitler
  • Clients:Parks Victoria
  • Project Management:Accuraco
  • Engineering:Wood and Grieve
  • Landscape:Openwork
  • Sustainability:Hip Vs Hype
  • Contractor:Building Engineering
  • City:Albert Park
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project for the park – a true ‘Parks’ building. It fuses together office and depot functions for Parks Victoria in Albert Park, providing the best casework environment for staff and welcoming experience for visitors. The building is a high amenity, low energy. The building presents excellence in sustainability, integrating building and landscape – greenery is used to shade, cool, and activate the building.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The project’s heart is a courtyard, bringing landscape into the centre, is a source of ventilation and light and is used for gathering and mixing. The public can walk into the central courtyard and is the park inside the building. Timber and concrete are the main materials used and are exposed. Cross-laminated timber is used for the upper-level structure and is exposed wherever possible.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The perimeter of the building features a concrete seat, a long park bench looking out back to the park. The building presents excellence in sustainability, integrating building and landscape – green spaces are used to shade, cool, and activate the building, and the project has at its heart a central courtyard space.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

This brings the landscape into the centre, acting as a source of ventilation and light the central courtyard is also a space for gathering and mixing. The upper level is a donut of space screened with vegetation of varied species for different orientations.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Albert Park VIC 3206, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Harrison and White
Office
Archier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsAustralia
Cite: "Albert Park Office and Depot / Harrison and White + Archier" 28 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948439/albert-park-office-and-depot-harrison-and-white-plus-archier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream