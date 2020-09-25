Submit a Project Advertise
  5. House in Rua das Praças / Ricardo Bak Gordon

House in Rua das Praças / Ricardo Bak Gordon

House in Rua das Praças / Ricardo Bak Gordon
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Lead Architect:Ricardo Bak Gordon
  • Contractor:Pereira & Coutinho SA
  • Foundations And Structures:JETsj
  • Hydraulics And Mechanics:João Guimarães
  • Electrics, Telecommunications, Security:Campos Vieira
  • Cost:605.000,00 €
  • Date:Projeto 2010-18 / Obra 2018-20
  • City:Lisbon
  • Country:Portugal
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. Bairro da Lapa is a historic neighborhood in Lisbon after the earthquake. Predominantly residential, its buildings (occupying one of the city’s hills overlooking the river) has both popular and aristocratic features. Its palaces and mansions were occupied by most of the foreign embassies present in Portugal.

Elevations
Elevations
© Francisco Nogueira

The scale of the buildings, being homogeneous in height, is morphological diversified, in the finishes of the facades and the colors of the painted plasters that surround the rhythmed openings. The construction, which occupies the entire corner plot disposed in the intersection of Rua das Praças and Rua de São Félix, is organized vertically over five floors. All of them above ground.

Plans
Plans
© Francisco Nogueira

The first floor is dedicated to the entrance and parking and is the only one that differs from the others in the characterization of the façade. From there up we find a ruled design in the elevations, almost austere, alternating the delicate openings with modular panels in pink concrete.

© Francisco Nogueira

Each floor corresponds to a house function, starting in the bedrooms, passing through the common room and ending in the dining area, which opens onto a terrace over the river as a result of the recessed top floor. The wood that differentiates the ground floor exterior claddings from the entrance and basement of the house, contrasts strongly with the pink tone above, chosen in continuity with the palette of colors present in the neighborhood.

© Francisco Nogueira

