Shigeru Ban and Ole Scheeren to Create New Art and Cultural Destination in Hangzhou

Shigeru Ban, Pritzker Prize-winner, and Ole Scheeren, RIBA silver medalist, were appointed for the Hangzhou Wangjiang New Town master plan. Creating new art and cultural destination in the historical city, the project in collaboration with New World Development and K11 Group seeks to build a landmark that meets the needs of the new generation.

Inspired by the concept that shaped K11 MUSEA in Hong Kong, a global cultural-retail destination, the new master plan in Hangzhou will enhance the city’s local community, introducing creativity and ingenuity. The partnership between both Shigeru Ban and Ole Scheeren will create a rich juxtaposition for the site. In fact, Shigeru Ban is known for his innovative structures, minimizing waste and building with humble materials while Ole Scheeren’s “form follows fiction” led him to design the China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters; the Bangkok’s Mahanakhon tower; and the Interlace in Singapore.

A benchmark for innovative urban life, the master plan is destined for Wangjiang New Town, a place of rich cultural heritage with historical buildings such as Haichao Temple and Yan Tai Lou. According to the plan, “Wangjiang New Town will be developed into three industrial areas – with the southern part driven by cultural industries, central part by commercial, international and innovative enterprises and the northern part by financial institutions”.

Creating 3 destinations on this pivotal site in the heart of Hangzhou city, the project will have a total GFA of 460,000 square meters. Setting a benchmark for innovative urban life and an exemplar project for sustainable development, first, the Hangzhou Wangjiang New Town project will implement the cultural-retail destination K11 Art Mall; a network of office buildings for the next-generation workforce K11 ATELIER; luxury residences K11 ARTUS; Rosewood Hotel and cultural space for everyone.