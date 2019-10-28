K11 MUSEA, Hong Kong / KPF + RLP

Save this picture! K11 MUSEA is home to the biggest MoMA Design Store in Asia. Image © K11 MUSEA

Overall Lead Architect Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)

Executive Architect Ronald Lu & Partners (RLP)

Lead Architect Forth Bagley

Landscape Designer James Corner Field Operations

Overall Lighting Design Speirs + Major

Schematic design of Opera Theatre AB Concept

Entrance and Overall Greenery Design Plandscape

Architectural Features and Interiors LAAB Architects

Visual Corridor Leigh + Orange

Peacock Playground Monstrum

KUBE OMA

Victoria (chandelier) Lasvit

Sustainability Consultants Arup

Opera Theatre spandrels William Lam of L&L

Client K11

Save this picture! K11 MUSEA was developed by K11 Group and masterminded by its founder Adrian Cheng. Image © Francis Chen, Vacuum Workshop

Text description provided by the architects. K11 MUSEA is the world’s first cultural-retail destination, and is situated at the heart of art and design district Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong, to enrich the cultural and leisure offerings along the iconic harbourfront. Opened in August 2019, K11 MUSEA is a conceived as a Silicon Valley of Culture, where cross-discipline practices in architecture, art, craft, culture, design, gastronomy and sustainability worked in tandem. And to achieve this ambitious goal, K11 Group founder Adrian Cheng has collaborated with and enlisted the help of 100 architects, designers and artists including Kohn Pedersen Fox, James Corner Field Operations, Ronald Lu & Partners, Leigh & Orange, LAAB Architects, AB Concept, Monstrum and PLandscape.

Save this picture! Victoria Dockside has undergone a 10-year transformation. Image © Francis Chen, Vacuum Workshop

Save this picture! K11 MUSEA, a cultural-retail space in Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong’s newest arts and cultural district. Image © Francis Chen, Vacuum Workshop

Save this picture! There’s a Bohemian Garden designed by James Corner Field Operation and LAAB Architects at K11 MUSEA. Image © Francis Chen, Vacuum Workshop

The 10-year-project K11 MUSEA forms the epicentre of Victoria Dockside, and is enhanced and supported by K11 ARTUS - Asia’s first artisanal home, K11 ATELIER - immersive office spaces committed to fostering creativity among next-generation workforce, and the new flagship Rosewood Hong Kong, launched earlier in 2019. Fringing the waterfront district is the promenade “Avenue of Stars” (modelled after the famous Walk of Fame), and an open public space Salisbury Garden - both redesigned by James Corner with added design features by Hong Kong-based LAAB Architects.

Key features include the imposing Opera Theatre (K11 MUSEA’s atrium) where natural light shines through its 35m high Oculus, down to the centrepiece The Gold Ball, the beating heart of this muse by the sea and a multi-dimensional architectural feature that doubles as a versatile creative space. The atrium features a fluid contour made up of 1,115sqm of hand-painted aluminium panels created by local craftsmen and LAAB Architects. Also in the precinct are over 1,800 lights designed and programmed by Speirs + Major that resemble an inspiring galaxy of lights.

Save this picture! There's a 35m high atrium, known as ‘Opera Theatre’ designed by KPF in collaboration LAAB Architects and AB Concept, features lighting by Speirs+Major. Image © K11 MUSEA

Save this picture! The Oculus creates a cathedral effect and floods the Opera Theatre with natural light. Image © K11 Group

A few steps away, by the towering MUSEA Entrance that features the geometric and exotic MUSEA motif is the Lasvit-designed chandelier Victoria. Its design references Hong Kong’s past as an entrepôt and the site’s heritage as an important transportation hub by the turn of last century. On the exterior, The Sunken Plaza, an amphitheatre which measures approximately 2,000sqft, has a curved glass wall with programmed lighting and water installations that provides the perfect backdrop to a series of events, theatrical performances and talks which form part of KULTURE 11, a cultural events programme within K11 MUSEA. The cultural-retail destination is also home to the first MoMA Design Store in Greater China, and the biggest in Asia. For the first time, MoMA Design Store collaborated with Hong Kong-based EDGE Design for its store design to exalt the heritage and vibrant identity of the city.