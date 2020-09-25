Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Strasbourg Zoo's Pedagogical Farm and Visitor Center / FREAKS Architecture

Strasbourg Zoo's Pedagogical Farm and Visitor Center / FREAKS Architecture

Strasbourg Zoo's Pedagogical Farm and Visitor Center / FREAKS Architecture

© David Foessel

Visitor Center
Strasbourg, France
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Text description provided by the architects. The pedagogical farm is an old countryside traditional farm rebuilt within the national heritage Parc de l'Orangerie in Strasbourg, northwest of France. It suffered from a long time without any refurbishment and was no longer following the animal well-being rules.

© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Floor plan
Floor plan
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

It today hosts many farm animals: hens, ducks, geese, pheasants, rabbits, pigs, guinea pigs, hamsters, goats, sheep, ponies, donkeys... and is mostly dedicated to kids.

© David Foessel
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

A new visitor center / multipurpose space has been embedded within the existing timber barn. It contrasts radically with its metal cladding and glass facade. A cantilevered volume creates a new rain-protected space to welcome visitors.

© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The central stable has been totally renewed and repainted according to the national heritage rules. It's expanding towards the outside with modular fences. The chimney supports a big stork nest, typical from the region.

© David Foessel
© David Foessel

To complete the project a new large aviary has been added at the edge of the site, playing the role of a landmark within the landscape of the park. It takes the whole width and reaches 6 meters high. A hen house with a large glass window (doubled with shades) has been integrated into its volume.

© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Project gallery

Project location

Strasbourg, France

FREAKS Architecture
visitor center Cultural Architecture Learning France
Cite: "Strasbourg Zoo's Pedagogical Farm and Visitor Center / FREAKS Architecture" 25 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

