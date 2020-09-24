Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Kilogram Coffee Shop / Pranala Associates

© KIE

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Bandung, Indonesia
  Architects: Pranala Associates
  Area:  212
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  KIE
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Conture Concrete Lab., Trimble Navigation
  Architect In Charge:Ronald Pallencaoe, Erick Laurentius, Darius Tanujoyo
  Design Team:Pranala Associates
  Landscape:Pranala Associates
  Contractor:PT Multi Marindo Utama
  City:Bandung
  Country:Indonesia
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Kilogram is a 212 m2 coffee shop designed to meet the needs of coffeehouse and flexible working space.Beside the use of commercial purpose, the main purpose was to build a harmonious environment blends in discreetly with its surrounding working environment. It confines without being overly restrictive; a versatile laboratory for the daily routines.  

© KIE
© KIE
Plan
Plan
© KIE
© KIE

Situated between the street and the front area of a colonial house built in the 1980s, the coffee shop stands as an extension to the house which operates daily as a shared office space; making it simply a broad veranda set against the existing structure.

© KIE
© KIE

Designed by Pranala Associatesin conjunction with Conture Concrete Lab, the program was a response to the increasing traffic within the office building and the vacant area previously used as carports for tenants. A multifunction platform to match the growing ecosystem was developed accordingly with particular concern on formal composition of the building façade, and separation of access between private users and public visitors. The role of collaboration is important to design’s outcomes, especially in the exploration of concrete finishes for the bar façade, semi-outdoor flooring and furniture. 

© KIE
© KIE
Section 01
Section 01
© KIE
© KIE

The biggest challenge faced in the project is ensuring attachments of new structures into the predominantly existing building while employing minimal and non-intrusive building elements. To meet these needs, the massing should be first and foremost determined by the intended flow of users from the entryway, all the way to the stretch of open spaces bordering the west end area of the site. Steel grating and in-situ concrete flooring were employed to define the circulation and the seating areas respectively, bridging the new access from the existing building’s terrace. The lower ceiling makes the interior space more intimate, contrasting the adjacent patios which are rather open and flexible for social events.

© KIE
© KIE

The massing arranged perpendicular to the street and faces toward the office building’s entrance with the line of greeneries and steel grating pathway to welcome the incoming passersby. The element of walls is built in waist-high or stands alone as the entryway barrier. The almost non-existence of surface treatments unveil a tension between the roughness of the materials and impromptu adornments caused by the unexpected joints of in-situ concrete, concrete blocks, raw metals, or wooden panels.

© KIE
© KIE

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bandung, Bandung City, West Java, Indonesia

Pranala Associates
SteelConcrete

