Villa Jakaranda_04 / Sophia Sebti Architecte + 212/Conception

Lead Architects: Sophia Sebti

Design Team: Salma Slaoui

Engineering: Bet Rouane, Intertechnic Etudes, CCL

Landscape: Daniel Berger

Collaborators: Prestobat

City: Casablanca

Country: Morocco

Text description provided by the architects. VILLA JACARANDA_04 is located on a 470 m² lot in the heart of a residential neighborhood in Casablanca. The scope of this project was to bring openness to the garden by letting the exterior communicate with the interior and vice versa. This geared the architecture DNA towards the use of a specific material palette: white exterior walls, exposed concrete ceilings, oak wood, white perforated façade panel, black perforated metal interior staircase, zellige tiles and also plants.

The white recalls Casablanca traditional and local architecture which date back to the Protectorat Period. The South Façade upper level cantilevers out on a black aluminum curtain wall , and it is partially covered with white perforated metal panels to both serve as brise soleil, and bring in privacy. The oak wood and the diverse greenery produce warmth and freshness to the exposed concrete ceilings and walls. The project originated from the use of specific materials such as exposed concrete ceiling which allows to maximize floor height. This choice of material for this Villa bring verticality to the volume in response the programmatic elements given by the client which was to insert a mezzanine level in half of the living volume.

The project has been designed to comply with its local but also 2020 Casablanca context: open space and 4m high glass panels which bring openness to the space as well as transparency to the garden. The exterior and the interior become one. The villa is also a beamless volume as it is built as a post tension structure. The roof becomes the final and fifth façade where elliptical skylights have been carved in the concrete slab to bring in zenithal light to the first floor rooms.