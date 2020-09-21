Circular Garden Pavilion / EVA

-
Architects: EVA
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Sebastian van Damme
-
- Lead Architects:Maarten Terberg
- Design Team:Maarten Terberg, Floris Mooij
- Engineering:Bouwstructuur
- Landscape:Buro Beuk
- Clients:Private
- City:Utrecht
- Country:The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. At a villa in the Netherlands with a large garden, this circular garden pavilion was designed as an annex. In addition to a hobby/billiards room, there is a storage room and a carport.
The design is inspired by the Case Study Houses from the ’40s-’60s of the last century. The building has a visible construction, space flows from the inside to the outside and a cantilever running the entire length of the building connects the various functions.
Where the case study houses were mainly a showcase of efficient, fast, and cheap construction, in this pavilion the emphasis is on circular construction. In time, the building can be completely disassembled again, all parts are included in a material passport. The construction and facade are made of accoya wood and the other materials are almost entirely biobased.