Circular Garden Pavilion / EVA

+ 13

Lead Architects: Maarten Terberg

Design Team: Maarten Terberg, Floris Mooij

Engineering: Bouwstructuur

Landscape: Buro Beuk

Clients: Private

City: Utrecht

Country: The Netherlands

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At a villa in the Netherlands with a large garden, this circular garden pavilion was designed as an annex. In addition to a hobby/billiards room, there is a storage room and a carport.

The design is inspired by the Case Study Houses from the ’40s-’60s of the last century. The building has a visible construction, space flows from the inside to the outside and a cantilever running the entire length of the building connects the various functions.

Where the case study houses were mainly a showcase of efficient, fast, and cheap construction, in this pavilion the emphasis is on circular construction. In time, the building can be completely disassembled again, all parts are included in a material passport. The construction and facade are made of accoya wood and the other materials are almost entirely biobased.