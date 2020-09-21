Submit a Project Advertise
Circular Garden Pavilion / EVA

Circular Garden Pavilion / EVA

© Sebastian van Damme

Utrecht, The Netherlands
  • Architects: EVA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sebastian van Damme
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Accoya, AutoDesk, ACT 3D, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Gutex, Isolair, Trimble Navigation, Tudor
  • Lead Architects:Maarten Terberg
  • Design Team:Maarten Terberg, Floris Mooij
  • Engineering:Bouwstructuur
  • Landscape:Buro Beuk
  • Clients:Private
  • City:Utrecht
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. At a villa in the Netherlands with a large garden, this circular garden pavilion was designed as an annex. In addition to a hobby/billiards room, there is a storage room and a carport.

© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme
Plan
Plan
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

The design is inspired by the Case Study Houses from the ’40s-’60s of the last century. The building has a visible construction, space flows from the inside to the outside and a cantilever running the entire length of the building connects the various functions.

© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Where the case study houses were mainly a showcase of efficient, fast, and cheap construction, in this pavilion the emphasis is on circular construction. In time, the building can be completely disassembled again, all parts are included in a material passport. The construction and facade are made of accoya wood and the other materials are almost entirely biobased.

© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Cite: "Circular Garden Pavilion / EVA" 21 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

