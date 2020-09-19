Landscape Design: Drawings, References and Concepts

Successful landscaping is more than just an innate desire to always be in touch with nature. Designing the landscape of public spaces, gardens, or even indoors is an ever-growing concern due to how the arrangement of elements in space can impact not only spatial but also psychological perceptions, contributing to improved comfort and quality for visitors.
We have gathered here a list of our best tutorials, articles, and projects about landscape design.
Designing the landscape
- Tips For Drawing Trees in Architectural Renderings
- A Selection of Landscape Architecture Detail Drawings
- Green Balconies: Gardens with Altitude
- Landscape Representation: The Role of Architectural Plans in Parks and Public Spaces
- Key Elements of Landscape Design: Spatial Planning and Tree Layouts
- Key Elements of Landscape Design: Visual Landmarks, Axis, Scales, Targets and Sensoriality (in Portuguese)
- Key Elements of Landscape Design: Bushes, Grass, Ground Covering and Flooring (in Portuguese)
Landscape design in public and private spaces
- Not All Parks Should be Green: 10 Tips to Design Landscape Infrastructure
- Indoor Landscaping: 30 Projects that Bring Life into Interiors
- Natural Landscaping: How to Plant for the Future (in Portuguese)
- Gardens and Squares: 10 Examples of Small-Scale Landscaping in Brazil
- Innovative Uses of Water in Architecture
- Nature Within: 17 Projects With Indoor Trees
- Landscaping in Contemporary Brazilian Architecture through 15 Projects
Articles on landscape design
- What is Plantscaping?
- Biophilia: Bringing Nature into Interior Design
- 20 Native Brazilian Trees for Urban Afforestation (in Portuguese)
- After COVID-19, What’s Next for Landscape Architecture?
- Why Landscape Designers Will Be Key to the Future of Our Cities
- Landscapes are not found, they are created (in Spanish)
Landscape architects
- Roberto Burle Marx: A Master of Much More than Just Modernist Landscape
- Roberto Burle Marx's Legacy Reveals The Role of Landscape Architects
- 12 Projects by Burle Marx as Seen from Above (in Portuguese)
- 17 Contemporary Brazilian Landscape Architects
- The Gardens of Mina Klabin Warchavchik: Modern Public and Private (in Portuguese)
- Rosa Kliass: A Landscape Poet (in Portuguese)