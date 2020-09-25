Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Kosovo
  5. Gusto Cake Cafe / Inco Group

Gusto Cake Cafe / Inco Group

Save this project
Gusto Cake Cafe / Inco Group

© Milot Tafili© Milot Tafili© Milot Tafili© Milot Tafili+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Pristina, Kosovo
  • Architects: Inco Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Milot Tafili
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Kare Design, Brunes, Graphisoft
  • Lead Architects:Asdren Spahija, Besmir Ajeti
  • City:Pristina
  • Country:Kosovo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Milot Tafili
© Milot Tafili

Text description provided by the architects. The main idea of our concept was to include two parallel worlds: our imagination and reality. We wanted to create an environment that makes people experience some magical moments. We wanted them to be able to escape from reality while enjoying a hot cup of coffee, whether it be alone or with others.

Save this picture!
© Milot Tafili
© Milot Tafili
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Milot Tafili
© Milot Tafili

"Retro meets Art Deco with some bubble gum essence" is the style we went for. Creating timeless yet classy two symmetrical monochrome areas in one space by adding pastel colors, flowery walls with the words "Wanderlust" and "Dream Big" - words that have a deeper meaning to us. Want to know what they stand for? The "Wanderlust" wall represents our desire to travel the world. "Dream Big" stands for keeping our hopes alive, dreaming, and staying positive no matter what.

Save this picture!
© Milot Tafili
© Milot Tafili

While these words may sound cliché, one should understand the political circumstances in which Kosovo stands: No travel opportunities, no way to escape from tradition or poverty. We wanted to remind others that finding sweet escapes and creating positive environments is a state of mind and cannot be restricted.

Save this picture!
© Milot Tafili
© Milot Tafili

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pristina, Kosovo

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Inco Group
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsKosovo
Cite: "Gusto Cake Cafe / Inco Group" 25 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947745/gusto-cake-cafe-inco-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream