Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. China
  5. Fountain Museum & Kindergarten / YU atelier

Fountain Museum & Kindergarten / YU atelier

Save this project
Fountain Museum & Kindergarten / YU atelier

© Bo Lv© Bo Lv© Bo Lv© Bo Lv+ 34

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Kindergarten
Beijing, China
  • Architects: YU atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bo Lv
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jinghua, Shanghaichaoli, Zhongchuang
  • Lead Architect:Yu Sun
  • Design Team:Yufang Gao, Boyu Liu
  • Client:Fountain Kids
  • Collaborators:Jingchun Cao, Fei Han
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bo Lv
© Bo Lv

Text description provided by the architects. The original building is a small steel structure workshop. According to the needs of the owners, it will be transformed into a unique kindergarten.

Save this picture!
© Bo Lv
© Bo Lv

From still life to the universe. Children's cognition starts from the most basic body, from babbling to eloquence, from stumbling to flying. The growth of children is the growth of human beings. With such expectations, we hope to give our children a more grand view of the world: from the simplest basic geometry to the diverse forms of nature, and then to the all-inclusive universe. It is hoped that children can get more real and broad cognitive experience in the initial environment. We are going to turn this place into a children's museum full of more changes and potential possibilities.

Save this picture!
© Bo Lv
© Bo Lv

Space and function. We want to blur the boundaries of classes and change the layout from the corridor to each class. By connecting classrooms, the public space is gathered together to form a heart-shaped multifunctional public area in the center. Through the series of classrooms, the public space is gathered together to form a heart-shaped multifunctional public area in the center. Instead of a narrow corridor, there is a wide, bright shared Hall - the children's living room. It's like coming into a big family together.

Save this picture!
© Bo Lv
© Bo Lv
Save this picture!
© Bo Lv
© Bo Lv

Children's living room. We give full play to the height advantage of the original building to provide children with an open space experience. The skylight through the courtyard and skylight will light up space. In this unique "living room", in addition to children's learning and games, it can also hold various exhibitions from art, nature, science and technology, astronomy, etc. We will introduce some works of independent artists, photographers, and painters to interact with children's parents on a regular basis. In addition, we can also intersperse children's own works to create an ever-changing Museum kindergarten here.

Save this picture!
© Bo Lv
© Bo Lv
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Bo Lv
© Bo Lv

Different classroom experiences. Each classroom is customized according to the existing situation of the house. It is concluded that each classroom has a different space experience. Children grow up in different classrooms and have more different experiences.

Save this picture!
© Bo Lv
© Bo Lv
Save this picture!
© Bo Lv
© Bo Lv

The entrance and exit of humanization. The concave shape at the main entrance and exit forms a buffer area, providing an indoor and outdoor connection for children. Outdoor is combined with the current situation of the site to provide a more humane place for waiting parents.

Save this picture!
© Bo Lv
© Bo Lv

Kindergarten is a beautiful starting point because it breeds the future of mankind. We hope that we can show children a platform to look forward to the future so that they can fly forward full of dreams.

Save this picture!
© Bo Lv
© Bo Lv

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Beijing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
YU atelier
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenChina
Cite: "Fountain Museum & Kindergarten / YU atelier" 18 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947713/fountain-museum-and-kindergarten-yu-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Bo Lv

枫丹白露博物馆幼儿园 / YU atelier

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream