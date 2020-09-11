Akshaya 27 Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

+ 20

Architect In Charge: Sanjay Puri

Design Team: Sanjay Puri Architects

City: Chennai

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Cantilevered cuboid volumes create a sculptural office building in Chennai , India. Located in the old business district of Chennai in South India, the plot had multiple challenges to be overcome. With a very narrow access from an arterial city road and no road frontage this plot of 4098 sqm is sandwiched between existing buildings on all sides. A total area of 8000 sqm was to be built based upon the client’s requirements and the permissible construction area , along with a height restriction of 27M.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

The ground floor is deliberately kept small to allow easy vehicular circulation within the site and houses community spaces including a cafeteria, gymnasium and an entrance lobby. The offices divisible into 4 at a level with varying sizes from 165 to 270 sq metres cantilever out at the first floor and step back and forth creating linear north facing terraces at every floor.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

The service cores form the southern side of the building becoming a buffer to reduce heat gain in response to the hot climate prevalent in Chennai. Temperatures are in excess of 35°C for most of the year with the sun always in the southern hemisphere.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

Orienting all the office spaces towards the north with the service cores on the south thus mitigates heat gain completely rendering the building very energy efficient. The open terraces on every floor along with a roof top landscaped garden provide outdoor spaces for the office occupants.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sanjay Puri Architects

Solar panels at the roof top harness the ample solar energy available in this location providing energy for the lighting of all the public areas. Akshaya 27 is designed in response to the climate & the client’s brief overcoming multiple site restrictions, to create energy efficient offices that open into outdoor spaces.