Villa C / Yachar Bouhaya Architecte

Lead Architects: Yachar Bouhaya

Clients: Mr. & Mrs. Charlier

Engineering & Construction: Gebati

Landscape: Pascal Lopez

Collaborators: Mustapha Goumri

City: Casablanca

Country: Morocco

Text description provided by the architects. The House is located in a quite street of the Oasis neighborhood of Casablanca. As the city, we wanted a simple white house, that combines both modernism and functionalism. The clients were involved in the making of the house which made both the design concept and the site built challenging. The ergonomic and the everyday use were the main things to care of in the design pattern.

It’s is conceived in two volumes parts, one on the street side on the ground floor, double height and a second in the background with a basement and a second floor. The first part is single storey built and include a double living room, dining room, guest cloakroom and kitchen. The second, is a one floor which hosts family living spaces with (bedrooms, TV room, hammam, gym, etc.)

As the main façade is facing the south, we managed a concrete awning and motorized louvers to protect from the sun during summer and to let it in during winter days. The infinity pool with green bali stone link the two levels of the house and is seen from every corner of it. Most of the flooring inside and out are made with the same limestone which keeps a peaceful atmosphere with not much colors or materials.